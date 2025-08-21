Manchester United are ‘accelerating’ to secure the signing of Lucien Agoume from Sevilla after Ruben Amorim ‘failed to convince’ the Red Devils board to sign an Aston Villa star.

United have already spent around £200m this summer, with Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo joining the club to form an entirely new front three, with left-back Diego Leon also arriving to bolster Amorim’s options.

But the Portuguese boss is also keen on adding a new midfielder to his ranks, and having walked away from a possible deal for Carlos Baleba having decided they couldn’t stump up the £100m Brighton are asking for, Spanish outlet Fichajes claim they’re ramping up their efforts to sign Agoume.

The report states that United are joined by two further Premier League clubs in ‘probing the situation’, but the Red Devils are ‘in the lead thanks to the insistence of their coaching staff’.

The 23-year-old has a release clause of £35m but it’s thought he could make the move to the Premier League for as little as £21m.

A Sevilla executive commented privately that “the arrival of offers from England forces the club to listen,” reflecting the growing expectation about a possible transfer, with the La Liga club ‘seeing the sale of Agouti as a strategic option to clean up their accounts and make room for new signings’.

The report adds:

‘His physical display, tactical reading and ability to move the ball under pressure make him a modern profile, with characteristics similar to those demanded by English football. In addition, it is considered that personal conditions will not be an obstacle, since the Frenchman is open to transfer. ‘In the footballer’s environment, they recognize that the Premier League is a league that has seduced him for a long time, and his time at Sevilla could be just a step towards a career of greater international projection.’

United have also been heavily linked with new goalkeepers this summer despite Amorim’s insistence after Altay Bayindir’s mistake in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal that he’s “happy with the three goalkeepers” he has at his disposal.

Dropping Andre Onana for that clash would suggest he’s not entirely happy, and amid links with PSG wantaway Gianluigi Donnarumma, Argentinian outlet TyC Sports claim the United board denied Amorim when he asked them to make a move for Aston Villa’s Emiliano Martinez earlier in the window.

It’s claimed the World Cup winner’s ‘switch to Old Trafford was very close’ but that Amorim failed to convince the hierarchy to invest heavily in another goalkeeper while Onana remains under contract, leaving them willing only to authorise a temporary deal’.