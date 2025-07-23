Martin Zubimendi has opened up on his decision to delay a Premier League move last summer, after sealing a £60million switch to Arsenal.

The Spain midfielder was on Liverpool’s radar in 2024, with Jurgen Klopp’s side prepared to meet his €60m release clause. Zubimendi, however, opted to stay loyal to Real Sociedad for one more season.

“It wasn’t an easy time,” he told The Athletic. “I wanted to stay at La Real, but when offers come in, you start thinking about your options. The first question I had to answer was whether I wanted to leave, and it wasn’t the right time.

Zubimendi represents the Gunners’ biggest transfer outlay this summer at nearly £56m, beating the £52m fee forked out for Noni Madueke. Should Viktor Gyokeres arrive, his fee will trump both.

“I felt La Real offered me more opportunities and that I still had a lot to learn, so staying was the best decision.”

Zubimendi arrives at Arsenal after making 236 appearances for his boyhood club, scoring 10 goals and emerging as one of La Liga’s most consistent deep-lying midfielders.

He joins a growing Basque contingent at Arsenal, including manager Mikel Arteta, goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, and make-shift forward Mikel Merino, who was born on the borders of the Basque region.

“It’s a different change for me. It’s the change I wanted,” Zubimendi said. “Since the first day I’ve been here, I’ve noticed the greatness of this club, and I’m adapting.”

A major part of the appeal was working under Arteta, a coach he has admired from afar.

“I don’t know what he saw in me, but I saw him as one of the top coaches in Europe,” he said. “I wanted a quality coach when I left Real Sociedad. I think I’ve found him.

“In the few days I’ve been here, I’ve seen how meticulous he is about every aspect of the game, so I think he’s the one.”

Zubimendi has signed a five-year deal at the Emirates and will wear the No. 8 shirt. He is expected to operate in a midfield featuring Declan Rice and Merino.

“Arteta is the kind of coach who expects a lot from his midfielders,” he said. “I’m going to try to do things I didn’t do before. Playing in that position, I’ll try to bring balance and provide that passing outlet that I’m known for. Beyond that, I’m sure he’ll ask me to do new things.”

Zubimendi believes the lessons Arsenal learned last season could make the difference in their push for silverware.

“The most important thing about this club is that they learn from previous seasons,” he added. “The lessons they’ve learned from how last season ended will be key to getting even closer to this year’s targets.”