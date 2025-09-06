Howe reveals ‘huge frustration’ over Isak sale to Liverpool; explains how Newcastle stars really reacted

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has given an update on Alexander Isak to Liverpool

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has backed his side to “grow from the experience” of the Alexander Isak to Liverpool transfer saga over the summer.

The Magpies’ summer transfer window was dominated by Isak wanting to leave St James’ Park for Liverpool despite Newcastle qualifying for the Champions League.

After Liverpool had a £110m bid rejected earlier in the summer, Isak went on strike to force a move before releasing a statement criticising Newcastle and insisting that “when promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue”.

Isak eventually got his move to Anfield on deadline day as a £125m fee, which could rise to £130m, was agreed between the clubs after Newcastle secured the signings of Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa.

There were rumours that one Newcastle star ‘had to be calmed down’ by a compatriot after hearing that Isak had released the statement.

After the drama of deadline day, Howe is keen to get back to work with the Newcastle players after the international break and put the Isak saga behind them.

READ: Grimsby triumph over Man Utd highlights flood risk to coastal football grounds

Howe told the Chronicle: “There is a huge frustration, as we know we are judged against everything we deliver.

“And that is why the players have handled it all really well, it would have been very easy for them to feel differently about the situation. They have taken ownership of their own performances; they have viewed it absolutely brilliantly.”

Howe added: “I don’t think every squad would have been able to blank it out and carry on and make the team grow from the experience. That is always the challenge we have to be better for what happened and not succumb to it, that is the challenge ahead now.”

On Woltemade, Howe continued: “There will be a period of adjustment, so we all have to be very understanding of that.

“It is difficult for players to just to come in. He has not had a pre-season with us, and I love every player to experience that because your learning is a lot quicker.

“But I think he has qualities that translate across anyway, he is very good technically. He is very good around the box, he scores goals and I think that will translate.”

MORE ON ISAK ON F365

👉 What Alexander Isak agent’s nasty 24-word quote reveals about invisible enemies

👉 Do Liverpool need ‘bit of a d***’ Isak? Newcastle fans say he was ‘half-arsed’

👉 Newcastle owners helped ‘humiliate’ them in Liverpool, Alexander Isak transfer saga

After forcing a move away from Newcastle over the summer, Isak insisted he will be “forever grateful” to the city and supporters.

Isak wrote on Instagram: “I want to express my gratitude to my team-mates, the staff, and above all, the city of Newcastle and all the amazing supporters for the three unforgettable years we shared together.

“Together, we have written history and brought the club to the place where it truly belongs.

“It has been an honour to be part of the journey, from reaching the Champions League to winning the first trophy in over 70 years. Forever grateful. Thank you, Newcastle.”