Newcastle star ‘had to be calmed down’ as team-mates ‘could not look Isak in the face’

One Newcastle United player had to be ‘calmed down’ after Alexander Isak issued his statement criticising the club, according to reports.

The Magpies stayed strong in their stance for much of the summer that Isak would not be sold after they qualified for the Champions League.

However, Liverpool were encouraged to make a £110m bid for the Sweden international earlier in the window after reports emerged that Isak had told the Geordies hierarchy that he wanted to leave.

Newcastle immediately rejected the bid and Isak then took matters into his own hands in order to attempt to force a move by releasing a statement on social media.

Isak wrote: “I’ve kept quiet for a long time while others have spoken.

“That silence has allowed people to push their own version of events, even though they know it doesn’t reflect what was really said and agreed behind closed doors.

“The reality is that promises were made and the club has known my position for a long time. To now act as if these issues are only emerging is misleading.

“When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can’t continue. That’s where things are for me right now – and why change is in the best interests of everyone, not just myself.”

Newcastle rejected Isak’s claims and insisted that they did ‘not foresee’ the ‘conditions being met’ that would allow a transfer to progress this summer.

The Magpies eventually signed Germany international Nick Woltemade and Brentford forward Yoane Wissa, allowing Isak to complete a move on deadline day for an initial £125m, which could possibly increase to £130m.

Isak’s statement not only ruffled the feathers of the Newcastle hierarchy but Craig Hope in the Daily Mail insists that his team-mates ‘were angered by his conduct’.

Giving details of the reaction at the club, Daily Mail‘s chief football reporter Hope wrote: ‘Sources close to the situation have said in recent days that some among the hierarchy were becoming ‘nervous’. In committing the money on Woltemade – taking summer spends to £200m – they needed the sale to happen, both from a perspective of PSR and dressing-room harmony. The Swede had turned his back on his club, his head coach and team-mates, and the feeling was they could not look him in the face again.

‘Howe and Isak had not spoken since his statement, and senior players within the dressing-room were angered by his conduct. We were told of one player having to be calmed down by a compatriot after a meeting on the subject, such was the strength of his feeling for honouring the badge.’