Jamie Carragher reveals his ideal Liverpool attack but outlines Alexander Isak ‘concern’

Jamie Carragher has revealed the Liverpool attack that he would favour playing for the rest of the season after Alexander Isak signed on deadline day.

The Reds completed the signing of the Newcastle striker in the final throes of the transfer window for an initial £125m with the deal potentially rising to £130m.

Liverpool had been chasing the Sweden international all summer, making a £110m bid earlier on in the window, before seeing the opportunity to get a deal over the line late on.

Carragher was previously wary of how Liverpool will use another new signing, Hugo Ekitike, if Isak came in with the former Eintracht Frankfurt star now dropping to the bench in his line-up.

When asked how he would ideally set up Liverpool’s attack, Carragher said on Sky Sports News: “I think Mohamed Salah starts on the right wing, I think Isak plays centre-forward now, I think Florian Wirtz will play in that No.10 position.

“The left wing is maybe up for grabs a little bit with [Cody] Gakpo, young Rio [Ngumoha], maybe [Hugo] Ekitike can play there as well and also fill in for Isak.

“Maybe, at times, we’ll see a front two employed by the manager because Wirtz can play from the left as well.

“So I think he’s got a lot more options on the left and I think we’ll see a lot more rotation in that position than the other front four positions.”

Carragher added: “You need a big squad, we know that, and you look at what Liverpool have been bringing off the bench in the first two or three games.

“They’ve actually won games from the bench but they certainly haven’t had the quality off the bench that we saw from Arsenal at the weekend when they brought on [Martin] Odegaard and [Eberechi] Eze.

“But I think bringing in Isak now, it gives them greater strength in depth.”

When asked whether Isak’s history with injuries should be a ‘concern’ for Liverpool boss Arne Slot, Carragher replied: “Yeah, I think so.

“It was his first season more than any at Newcastle where he missed quite a few games at Newcastle and, listen, it’s difficult for anybody to replicate what Liverpool had a few years ago when they had Salah, Firmino and Mane.

“They played every game and they never got injured, but, hopefully, when you look at the injury situation at Liverpool last season, that improved a lot under Arne Slot from what we had seen before under Jurgen Klopp.

“Hopefully Slot’s way of doing things and going about things on the training pitch will help Isak in that situation because when you pay that type of money then you want that player on the pitch nine times out of ten.”

