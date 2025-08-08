Newcastle are reportedly ‘ready to finalise a deal’ with a Premier League club to sign their striker for around £35million, as it’s been made ‘clear’ the star ‘wants to join’ the Magpies.

Newcastle have struggled to convince any of the strikers they have been interested in this summer to join them. They were one of the early names in for Hugo Ekitike, before Premier League champions Liverpool came and muscled them out the way.

The lure of Champions League football and a better wage than Manchester United offered was then not enough to convince RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who is very close to joining United.

As such, there are still multiple names on the Newcastle radar who they may or may not have success for, but there is one standout on the list: Yoane Wissa.

For months he has been one of their favoured names, and it’s been suggested there has been no rush to land the Brentford man – who scored 19 Premier League goals last season – as it’s know he wants to join.

That has been reiterated by Sky Sports man Keith Downie, who states Wissa has ‘made it clear he wants to leave and join Newcastle’ and is ‘ready to travel’ as soon as he’s given the green light.

That was seemingly the main reason he returned to England from Brentford’s summer training camp.

Downie also states that Newcastle are ‘ready’ to finalise a deal with the Bees for Wissa, and are hoping it can be ‘struck quickly’.

The fee in discussion is said to be around £35million, and the striker’s representatives are travelling to England in the hope of completing the deal.

Downie also reiterates reports that Brentford want to sign Bournemouth’s Dango Ouattara.

That is a very positive development for Newcastle. Indeed, Craig Hope, who covers Newcastle, recently stated that should the Bees make progress there, imminent movement from the Magpies on Wissa is expected.

He was definitive, stating that the move for the striker ‘WILL happen’ and he has heard the same as Downie in regards to the £35million price tag, but feels Brentford will ask for more.

The signing could trigger a chain reaction, with Ouattara’s move to Brentford securing Wissa’s move to Newcastle, which in turn could see Liverpool sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.

The Magpies have been adamant that Isak is going nowhere until a replacement is signed, and that signing now doesn’t look far away.

