Newcastle have reportedly ‘opened negotiations’ with a striker from a European giant, who is now a ‘concrete target’ after the club failed to land Benjamin Sesko.

The Magpies have gone from a position of solidity to one of danger over the course of this summer. After confirming Champions League football for next season, they made it evident stars like Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon would not be going anywhere.

They then looked to improve their attacking options by adding a striker alongside Isak, but missed out on Hugo Ekitike, to Liverpool, and having been in a strong position to Benjamin Sesko, they look likely to lose out on him, with his signing for Manchester United imminent.

Isak could also move on after telling Newcastle he wants to go elsewhere, but until they’ve got a replacement lined up, he won’t be leaving.

After a few strikers have left the Magpies high and dry, they have moved onto a new man.

Transfer insider Florian Plettenberg reports Newcastle have ‘opened negotiations’ with Paris Saint-Germain striker Randal Kolo Muani, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Juventus, where he scored 10 goals and assisted three.

The Frenchman is said to be ‘high’ on Newcastle’s radar after they failed with Sesko.

They reportedly see Kolo Muani as a ‘concrete target’ despite the fact they are exploring other options.

Among those other options are Nicolas Jackson, Yoane Wissa and Samu Aghehowa. The former pair are both said to be keen on moves to St James’ Park, and a report has suggested that should Brentford sign a new striker, the Magpies will immediately be able to land Wissa.

Patience from Newcastle’s side is reportedly due to the fact that they know Wissa wants to join, so they don’t have to rush through the transfer.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are said only to be considering Porto man Aghehowa, though he is believed to be high among the small number of options being viewed by the club as a potential new signing.

As such, it seems he is being viewed in the same way the Kolo Muani is, with no progress being made towards the transfer just yet.

That is the case for essentially all of the striker options on Newcastle’s radar, but they will be desperate for one of them to be signed before the end of the summer – which of the options that is is currently unclear, though.

