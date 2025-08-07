Malick Thiaw has impressed in pre-season, prompting Milan to want to keep him.

Newcastle United’s summer transfer difficulties continue as they have been told Milan defender Malick Thiaw will only be allowed to leave if they receive “a bid completely out of the market value.”

Having appeared to have lost out on Benjamin Sesko, Newcastle turned their attention to the back line and reportedly submitted a €30m offer to Milan for the 23-year-old.

But Fabrizio Romano reports that Milan will only entertain offers around €45m and that head coach Massimiliano Allegri wants the player to stay.

The centre-back has apparently made an “excellent impact in pre-season” and is now part of the coaches’ plans for the upcoming Serie A season. Romano also says the club will only accept “a bid completely out of the market value.”

Sky Germany reports that Newcastle have already agreed a four-year deal with the player, with Bayer Leverkusen also interested.

If Thiaw does not join, he will be the latest in a long line of failed transfer pursuits for Newcastle this summer. The Magpies have seen players like Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Hugo Ekitike, James Trafford, Dean Huijsen and Bryan Mbeumo all move elsewhere.

Meanwhile, they are facing a dilemma over what to do with wantaway striker Alexander Isak, who has made it clear he wants to join Liverpool. Newcastle’s failure to sign Sesko suggests they will have to keep the Sweden striker.

This week, Eddie Howe bannished Isak from first-team training after the player opted to train at former club Real Sociedad’s facilities. The manager told the Daily Mail that Isak must “earn the right to train with us.”

“We are Newcastle United. The player has a responsibility here to be part of a team and part of a squad – you have to act in the right way. So that is also at play here.

“We will make sure that any player does that to earn the right to train with the group. No player can expect to act poorly and train with the group as normal.

“Of course I’d like him to [train] but whether or not he will, I don’t know at this moment in time.

“Other people have been dealing with that situation back at home.”

Romano said on his YouTube channel over the weekend: “Liverpool today presented their first official bid after the informal discussion they had more than two weeks ago with Newcastle for Alexander Isak.

“The answer from Newcastle to this proposal was no thanks. Full stop. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘this is the price’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘let’s negotiate again next week’. Newcastle didn’t say, ‘the player is untouchable’. Newcastle said no. Offer rejected. Stop.

“So that’s the message from Newcastle and this is probably why you see now many reports on Liverpool not willing to bid again for Alexander Isak, because obviously when you see Newcastle that strong on their position for Liverpool, [it] would be pointless to go and send bids every day, every hour for Isak.”

