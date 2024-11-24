Ruud van Nistelrooy applauds the fans after his last match as Man Utd interim manager

Steve Cooper has left Leicester just 12 games into the Premier League season, with Graham Potter the early favourite to replace him.

Cooper had only been in the job since the summer, replacing Enzo Maresca after the promotion-winning boss left Leicester for Chelsea.

Now Leicester are once again on the hunt for a new manager, with these guys the leading contenders according to the best odds available at Oddschecker…

7=) Rob Edwards

The good and bad news is that he could be available quite soon given Luton’s struggles on returning to the Championship.

7=) Gareth Southgate

One of two former England managers nestled in the top 10 here.

7=) Jose Mourinho

Surely the actual chance of this is zero but we do desperately want to see Mourinho tackle a relegation scrap.

7=) Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Feels like a more feasible former Man United manager for Leicester to be targeting.

6) Lee Carsley

Has returned to his Under-21 gig after an eventful six-game reign in charge of the full England team. Not sure he’s really that minded to go into club management right now.

5) Carlos Corberan

After Championship play-off heartbreak in two of the last three seasons, with Huddersfield in 2022 and West Brom in 2024, it would be harsh to say he doesn’t deserve a crack at the Barclays

4) Mark Robins

It all went sour at Coventry after a great deal of success. Unclear whether he would feel willing or able to so swiftly jump back into the game by swapping West Midlands for East.

3) David Moyes

If Leicester don’t do it there’s a very real chance that West Ham might.

2) Ruud van Nistelrooy

His eye-catching interim spell at Manchester United ahead of Ruben Amorim’s arrival has pushed him into contention for any and all managerial jobs going and he would certainly bring some star quality to Leicester.

1) Graham Potter

The former Chelsea boss has been patient about getting back into the management game after the unpleasant experience he had at Chelsea. He was high on Leicester’s list of Maresca replacements in the summer and remains out of work and available now.