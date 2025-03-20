Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola has been backed to leave the Premier League outfit before “next season” as a pundit has raised two concerns.

At the start of this season, Guardiola‘s future was in doubt as he was due to be out of contract at the end of this campaign.

It was initially anticipated that he would leave Man City this summer, but it was revealed in November that he has penned a new two-year contract extension.

It was hoped that this announcement would galvanise Man City during a poor run of form, but their woes have continued as they have exited the Premier League title race and Champions League.

Man City’s sudden decline forced club chiefs to bring forward their major summer overhaul to January as they were comfortably the biggest spender during the winter window.

Despite this, Man City remain at risk of missing out on the Champions League ahead of the 2025/26 campaign and former midfielder Dietmar Hamann has given two reasons why he “would be surprised” if Guardiola doesn’t leave before “next season.

“Well, when he signed the contract extension, I think that the contract was signed to calm things down and just bring a bit of stability into the club, because it was really needed at the time because of the 115 charges that the Premier League brought against City,” Hamann said.

“You know, he’s been there a long time. The people in charge of the football club are the same people that were running Barcelona when he was there, so they are not only colleagues, they’re friends and I’m sure if he wants to go, they would find a solution.”

He added: “When I look at Pep this season, I’m not sure whether he’s got [patience or energy] at the moment.

“It’s a very testing job, being a Premier League manager. You have to transfer that fire from the manager to the players and make them believe they can win everything again. I’m not sure he can do that.

“I said that a few months ago. I’m not sure how far that time is where he says to himself, maybe somebody else is better equipped for the job. I’d be surprised if he’s still the manager next season, regardless of where they finish.”

Hamann has also mentioned Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler as a possible replacement.

“I would like to think that if Pep Guardiola does go that he will have quite a big say,” Hamann continued.

“They will certainly ask who he thinks is a manager for Manchester City.

“If you look at the Premier League, obviously the Brighton manager has been doing well, even though he’s dropped off for a bit, but they seem to have come back again.

“Whoever follows Guardiola, it doesn’t matter which manager, it will be almost impossible to replicate.”