Forest ‘launch’ for second Man City star with Guardiola ‘open to selling’ after ‘fair’ McAtee exit

Nottingham Forest are now in talks to sign Rico Lewis from Manchester City after agreeing a deal for James McAtee, according to reports.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have been very busy this week, agreeing deals to sign McAtee, Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, and Ipswich Town winger Omari Hutchinson.

They are also reportedly in talks to sign Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz and AC Milan’s Yunus Musah.

Interest in versatile England full-back Lewis has been reported by Jack Gaughan of the Daily Mail, who says Forest have ‘launched a surprise swoop’.

A transfer for the latter will cost around £30million, with Lewis ‘thought to be valued at more’. Forest apparently wanted to sign both in the same deal, but talks for the defender are separate.

Man City have been considering offering the 20-year-old a new contract, but terms have not been agreed and Pep Guardiola is ‘open to allowing him to leave if the right offer comes in’.

The Cityzens are also in talks to sell Savinho to Tottenham Hotspur and Ederson to Turkish champions Galatasaray, and have a similar stance for both.

Speaking on Friday, Guardiola told reporters that more outgoings are expected after agreeing to sell McAtee.

“We have a few [to leave] but I think it’s the same for many clubs,” he said.

“It’s difficult because I love them, they like to be here and the situation is not easy but they know it.

“We have a lot of players, there will be two out of the squad tomorrow and it’ll be four or five when we get our injured players back. It’s not the ideal situation.

“I don’t know exactly how many will leave. There’s still three weeks to go.”

On Savinho, Guardiola added: “Tottenham in this case or any other club who wants a player should call the club. My only concern today is that Savinho will be with us for the rest of the season, and hopefully for many years because he’s 21 years old.

“With the potential that he has, he’s played a lot of minutes, he has to improve his final decisions but he’s an extraordinary player. Otherwise he wouldn’t play more than 3,000 minutes.

“As always, it’s the desire of the player which is above everything. After that though, there has to be an agreement with the club and without an agreement, the player will be here.”

Guardiola also said he wanted to keep McAtee but understands that competition for places at the Etihad means a move to Forest makes sense.

“I would love to have him with me but we have too many players and he wanted more minutes,” the Spaniard said.

“He believes going somewhere else will help that and I understand completely. We’d love to keep a lot of players in the academy here, and give them more time like Phil [Foden] had.

“When you’re playing for Premier Leagues and trebles it’s not easy to do it. That’s not to say they can’t, it’s the same with McAtee.

“He has the potential to be with us but he wants more minutes and that’s fair enough.”

