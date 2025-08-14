Nottingham Forest on £93.5m spree as Man City transfer ‘agreed’ after Brentford hijack

Jason Soutar
Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo looks on
Nottingham Forest are reportedly closing in on three significant signings, including Manchester City’s James McAtee for £30million.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have made four signings this summer, most notably bringing in Switzerland forward Dan Ndoye from Bologna for a fee in the region of £35m.

They also completed a double swoop for Botafogo’s Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha, while goalkeeper Angus Gunn has joined from Norwich City on a free transfer.

Forest have made a fair whack through player sales as well, offloading Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner, Andrew Omobamidele, Ramon Sosa and Danilo for around £100m.

And it looks like Forest realised on Thursday night that the transfer window is still open.

According to reports, they have agreed a deal to sign Man City playmaker McAtee for £30m, are close to agreeing a £37.5m deal for Ipswich winger Omari Hutchinson, and will pay £26m for Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo.

A report from Telegraph Sport – that was updated on Thursday evening following the McAtee breakthrough – states that Forest have ‘ramped up’ their transfer activity and are ‘expected’ to sign Kalimuendo for £26m and the City youngster for £30m.

McAtee is expected to have a medical on Friday, with the Cityzens including a buy-back clause and sell-on clause after reaching a ‘compromise’ with Forest having initially valued the player at £40m.

The 22-year-old has ‘chosen Forest’ over Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt and will sign a five-year contract at the City Ground, linking up with ex-City target Morgan Gibbs-White.

Kalimuendo, meanwhile, is also expected to arrive in Nottingham for a medical on Friday. The Rennes striker has been linked with Brentford after registering 18 goals and four assists in 34 matches last season.

Other targets mentioned in the report is £50m-rated Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes, Strasbourg winger Dilane Bakwa, AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah.

In terms of outgoings, goalkeeper Carlos Miguel is closing in on a move to Palmeiras and fringe players Jota Silva, David Carmo, Omar Richards and Marko Stamenic also available.

Over at The Athletic, a report from David Ornstein claims that Ipswich winger Hutchinson is close to joining Forest for around £37.5m.

This is far from a done deal, however, unlike the Kalimuendo and McAtee transfers.

Nottingham Forest are in the process of agreeing a £37.5m fee with Ipswich Town for Omari Hutchinson.

The club-to-club talks have reached an advanced stage after Forest’s opening bid worth £35million was rejected but dialogue continued. Personal terms for Hutchinson are no issue.

Forest and the 21-year-old attacking midfielder still both have other options, so the situation is not closed — but a deal is now ready to be done, subject to final decisions.

If it goes through, the move would eclipse Forest’s previous transfer record — the £35m capture of Dan Ndoye from Bologna last month.

