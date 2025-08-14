Nottingham Forest are reportedly closing in on three significant signings, including Manchester City’s James McAtee for £30million.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have made four signings this summer, most notably bringing in Switzerland forward Dan Ndoye from Bologna for a fee in the region of £35m.

They also completed a double swoop for Botafogo’s Igor Jesus and Jair Cunha, while goalkeeper Angus Gunn has joined from Norwich City on a free transfer.

Forest have made a fair whack through player sales as well, offloading Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner, Andrew Omobamidele, Ramon Sosa and Danilo for around £100m.

And it looks like Forest realised on Thursday night that the transfer window is still open.

According to reports, they have agreed a deal to sign Man City playmaker McAtee for £30m, are close to agreeing a £37.5m deal for Ipswich winger Omari Hutchinson, and will pay £26m for Rennes striker Arnaud Kalimuendo.

A report from Telegraph Sport – that was updated on Thursday evening following the McAtee breakthrough – states that Forest have ‘ramped up’ their transfer activity and are ‘expected’ to sign Kalimuendo for £26m and the City youngster for £30m.

McAtee is expected to have a medical on Friday, with the Cityzens including a buy-back clause and sell-on clause after reaching a ‘compromise’ with Forest having initially valued the player at £40m.

The 22-year-old has ‘chosen Forest’ over Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt and will sign a five-year contract at the City Ground, linking up with ex-City target Morgan Gibbs-White.

Kalimuendo, meanwhile, is also expected to arrive in Nottingham for a medical on Friday. The Rennes striker has been linked with Brentford after registering 18 goals and four assists in 34 matches last season.

Other targets mentioned in the report is £50m-rated Southampton midfielder Mateus Fernandes, Strasbourg winger Dilane Bakwa, AC Milan midfielder Yunus Musah.

In terms of outgoings, goalkeeper Carlos Miguel is closing in on a move to Palmeiras and fringe players Jota Silva, David Carmo, Omar Richards and Marko Stamenic also available.

Over at The Athletic, a report from David Ornstein claims that Ipswich winger Hutchinson is close to joining Forest for around £37.5m.

This is far from a done deal, however, unlike the Kalimuendo and McAtee transfers.

Nottingham Forest are in the process of agreeing a £37.5m fee with Ipswich Town for Omari Hutchinson. The club-to-club talks have reached an advanced stage after Forest’s opening bid worth £35million was rejected but dialogue continued. Personal terms for Hutchinson are no issue. Forest and the 21-year-old attacking midfielder still both have other options, so the situation is not closed — but a deal is now ready to be done, subject to final decisions. If it goes through, the move would eclipse Forest’s previous transfer record — the £35m capture of Dan Ndoye from Bologna last month.

