Arsenal interest in Guardiola favourite confirmed as Gunners star ‘might go’ this summer

Arsenal ‘interest’ in Juventus defender Andrea Cambiaso has been confirmed with the Gunners making ‘contact’ for the Italian, according to reports.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has been particularly heavily linked with a move for Cambiaso and there was a report ahead of the summer window that claimed the Catalan would pursue the Juventus star at ‘at all costs’ this summer.

A move to the Etihad Stadium was apparently close in the January transfer window for €60m but the deal eventually fell through despite being at an advanced stage, and the Citizens have now signed Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Arsenal have also been linked with a potential move for Cambiaso and Juventus transfer journalist Mirko Di Natale insists that the Gunners did make ‘contact’.

Di Natale told The Italian Football Podcast: “There was interest from Arsenal in Cambiaso (this summer).

“There was contact from Arsenal for Cambiaso, not with his agents but through intermediaries.

“There was also interest from Atletico Madrid and Wolves. Juventus will listen to offers only for at least €50 million.

“And this is unlikely to arrive for a player who played very bad in the second half of last season. For this reason, I see Cambiaso at Juventus this season.”

Arsenal have brought in six new signings so far this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres all joining Mikel Arteta’s side this summer.

The Gunners are looking to move a number of players on this summer with Arteta confirming recently that is likely to be the case, he told reporters: “Let’s see what happens in terms of where the squad is in the next few weeks.

“We are actively looking at options, there are a few players that maybe have to leave as well. We are open to seeing what happens.”

Arsenal legend Alan Smith reckons one of those players to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer will be Gabriel Jesus, who has been linked with a return to Brazil.

Smith told BestBettingSites: “I think somebody like Gabriel Jesus might go given his track record with injuries.

“He might be one that you say, thanks, and try and move him on, get a bit of money in. Obviously, with Viktor Gyokeres and Kai Havertz, there might not be too many opportunities for him this season.

“I would be tempted to keep Leandro Trossard because he’s a versatile player who’s done well and scored important goals.

“I don’t think you’d want to lose him. And the same with Martinelli actually – he didn’t have the best of seasons, but I think you definitely want to keep him.”