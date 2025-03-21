Tottenham contact has ‘never stopped’ with former manager, as Postecoglou in danger even in success

Contact between Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy and former boss Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly ‘never really stopped’ and even Ange Postecoglou winning the Europa League might not help him from being sacked.

Spurs are in a poor spot in the Premier League. After a fifth-placed finish last season – Postecoglou’s first – and the manager stating he “always wins” something in his second season, there was optimism.

But Tottenham have slumped massively, currently finding themselves 14th in the Premier League. Postecoglou’s suggestion about second-season triumphs will be dead it he doesn’t win the Europa League, as might his job.

In fact, according to GIVEMESPORT, that might not be safe even if he does engineer triumph in that competition. Indeed, it’s stated there is a ‘growing feeling’ that even winning the European title might not be enough.

It’s believed among talk of Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva being lined up as candidates to replace Postecoglou, that the idea of former boss Pochettino‘s return has ‘lingered ever since he left’.

Indeed, it’s believed he remains ‘friendly’ with chairman Levy, and their contact has ‘never really stopped’. Though Pochettino is coaching the USA, performances have not been fantastic, so it’s not as if he could not be convinced away.

It’s believed speculation about his return to north London could grow. It seems likely that if Spurs are dumped out of the Europa League, calls for Postecoglou’s head will get louder.

That could lend itself to calls for Pochettino’s return to also grow. Speculation has been particularly rife this week, after a photo of Levy and Pochettino sitting together was posted on social media.

There’s no way to prove when the photo was from, but the timing of its release, amid the pressure Postecoglou finds himself under, certainly adds fuel to the fire that the Argentine could replace him.

