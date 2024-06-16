Serbia 0-1 England: Three Lions hold on as match-winner Bellingham shines in Euro 2024 opener

Jude Bellingham’s 13th-minute header was enough to help England beat Serbia 1-0 in their Euro 2024 opening match.

Trent Alexander-Arnold won the battle to be named alongside Declan Rice in England’s midfield for their Euro 2024 opener against Serbia.

The Liverpool defender has been converted into a midfielder when playing under Gareth Southgate and was named in a team which also saw John Stones and Marc Guehi partnered at centre-back.

Kieran Trippier stayed at left-back with Luke Shaw not fit enough to start after making the squad, despite not playing since a hamstring issue in February.

Harry Kane once again captained England, becoming the first man to skipper the nation at four major tournaments.

For Serbia, Fulham midfielder Sasa Lukic started alongside former Premier League striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

MORE ON ENGLAND FROM F365

👉 England fans ‘worry’ Three Lions will struggle to get out of group ‘without Maguire’; Palmer is overhyped

👉 The ring has awoken as English media loses its mind over a finger Fitbit

England started in dominant fashion and the Euro 2020 runners-up were duly rewarded with an opening goal inside 13 minutes.

Kyle Walker’s perfectly-weighted pass picked out Bukayo Saka’s run in behind and the Arsenal man crossed for Jude Bellingham to head home and make it 1-0.

Mitrovic fired wide as he looked to capitalise on a miscontrol from Alexander-Arnold before Walker’s cross evaded everyone in the Serbia box with England looking to add to their lead.

Serbia managed to get more of a foothold on proceedings as the first half wore on but Bellingham’s goal proved to be the difference as England went in 1-0 ahead at the break.

With Serbia arguably on top, Southgate abandoned the Alexander-Arnold experiment for the evening with a little over 20 minutes remaining as Gallagher was brought on in his place.

More to follow…

👉 More: Euro 2024 news | England news | Who will win the Ballon d’Or?