Crystal Palace are reportedly ‘ready to walk away’ as a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen ‘hangs in the balance’.

The Norwegian forward is expected to leave Molineux in the January transfer window after attracting interest from Newcastle United last summer.

Jorgan Strand Larsen transfer: What is happening?

Wolves reduced previous asking price due to likely relegation

Crystal Palace leading the race; had £45m + £5m add-ons accepted

Palace now ‘ready to walk away’

Leeds remain interested but won’t go beyond £40m

Newcastle were willing to pay around £60million for Strand Larsen following a strong 2024/25 campaign in which he scored 15 Premier League goals.

However, the 25-year-old’s form has nosedived this season, with Wolves sitting bottom of the Premier League on only eight points from 23 games.

The striker has only registered one goal and one assist in the league, though he has fared better in cup competitions, scoring a hat-trick and providing an assist in an FA Cup victory over League Two side Shrewsbury Town, and bagging a match-winning brace against West Ham in the Carabao Cup second round.

Wolves open to mid-season sale despite relegation fears

Strand Larsen’s poor league performances have resulted in Wolves almost halving their asking price, with the Midlands side clearly open to selling in January, as relegation looks increasingly likely.

Interest this month has come from Leeds United, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, Everton, Aston Villa, and West Ham.

Crystal Palace are the current frontrunners to land Strand Larsen, with Fabrizio Romano reporting earlier on Thursday that the Londoners had made an ‘improved proposal’ to beat Leeds to his signature.

Oliver Glasner’s side then agreed a £45m plus £5m in add-ons fee with Wolves.

Strand Larsen to Crystal Palace transfer ‘hanging in the balance’

However, Sky Sports has reported that the signing of Strand Larsen ‘is hanging in the balance’.

Lyall Thomas and James Savundra reported:

Crystal Palace’s deal for Jorgen Strand Larsen is hanging in the balance. Sky Sports News has been told that intermediaries have communicated to Wolves that Palace are ready to walk away. However, other sources close to the deal insist that is not the case, and talks remain ongoing. A deal for £45m plus a potential £5m in add-ons was close to being agreed earlier today.

It’s added that Leeds ‘remain at the table’ but won’t go above £40m, which could become an acceptable fee before the transfer deadline on Monday night if Strand Larsen does not join the Eagles.

