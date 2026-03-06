Anything less than half marks in the Famous Friday Friday Quiz and we’ll be sending Mick Harford over for a 50/50…

This week’s theme is the game’s bad boys and hard men. And the odd nice boy who was occasionally let the mask slip.

When you’re done, don’t forget to challenge your mates on WhatsApp.

Come on then, let’s have it…

If you’re still looking for excuses to look busy, we’ve got more for you…

👉 Every Famous F365 Friday Quiz

👉 Premier League quizzes

👉 England quizzes and Missing Men

Quizzes and Missing Men by club: Man Utd | Man City | Liverpool | Arsenal | Chelsea | Spurs