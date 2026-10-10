In this time of immense uncertainty, Chelsea have become the Premier League’s totem.

While other teams can flit between systems, philosophies, performances and results each week, the Blues bring certainty and sureness: they will score, probably early, and they will concede, probably from a set piece.

As the sham-coded seams of the very fabric of the sport continue to unravel, one need only give Xabi Alonso and his players a spin to restore a semblance of reality.

Chelsea ticked all the boxes against Bournemouth. They scored twice within two minutes and 29 seconds, increased that lead to 3-0 just 30 seconds after half time, then briefly threatened to capitulate when they were breached from a corner.

That they steadied themselves, scored twice more and saw out a comprehensive victory does suggest that lessons are being learned.

Alonso will be frustrated by that ten-minute period in which his players abandoned all pretence of structure, shape and focus when Bournemouth extended their run of Premier League games without a clean sheet to 22.

It was a farcical goal to concede: a flat corner should have been cleared but was instead allowed to settle in the six-yard box, before Moises Caicedo’s attempted clearance was diverted in by Evanilson’s flailing leg.

Had Chelsea been torn open by a flowing move, their unnerved, anxiety-ridden response might have been understandable. But even with a two-goal cushion they started to crumble, overhitting passes and making basic mistakes when before there were none.

Bournemouth’s switches of play had exposed a few cracks in the armour, but Josh Acheampong proved particularly adept as a confident, composed last line of defence. And on the rare occasions the Cherries actually broke through, Emi Martinez was on hand.

The 20-year-old, starting ahead of a fit and available Wesley Fofana, gave Chelsea precisely what they needed as the right-sided centre-half. Pep Chavarria at left wing-back was exceptional, especially in attack. And that midfield aberration against Brentford was long forgotten by the time Jordan Henderson’s transformation into Andres Iniesta was complete.

His opening goal was exquisite. His free-kick to make it 5-1 and truly settle those Chelsea nerves was immaculate. The standard-setter signed to put out training cones, collect fines and sit at the front of the team bus taking notes on who was misbehaving, all obviously while earnestly pointing, proved his worth as a still relevant force at this level.

Neither Henderson nor Joao Pedro were able to complete their hat-tricks, the latter being substituted shortly after he scored Chelsea’s fourth. His development into not only the fulcrum of this team’s attack but a reliable poacher in his own right has solved one problem at Stamford Bridge.

The curse of the No. 9 shirt might have been lifted. The defence and midfield looked far better against a Bournemouth side without a league win under Marco Rose. Martinez fulfilled the role he was bought for, too.

But Chelsea’s tendency to panic could undermine them and sorely needs to be eradicated.

That should come with time and patience under Alonso. Yet this was undeniable progress: their most goals scored in a Premier League game since August, and their fewest conceded since May.

It is difficult to know what’s real and what isn’t in the Premier League right now. Chelsea are the slightly shambolic, often excellent and always watchable spinning top keeping us grounded