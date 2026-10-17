Youssouf Fofana reaches firm decision on joining Man Utd in January

Manchester United have suffered a blow in their quest to bring Youssouf Fofana to Old Trafford, with a report claiming that he does not want to leave Sevilla.

Earlier this month, it emerged that Man Utd are keen on a deal for Fofana.

Fofana joined Sevilla on loan from AC Milan in the summer of 2026.

The French midfielder has done well for the Spanish club so far this season.

Man Utd plan January move for Youssouf Fofana

VamosMiSevilla subsequently reported on October 8 that Man Utd are ready to make a huge bid for Fofana in the January transfer window.

Man Utd signed midfielders Youri Tielemans, Carlos Baleba and Andrey Santos in the summer transfer window.

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However, the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, are still said to be interested in adding another midfielder to Michael Carrick’s squad.

The report in the Sevilla-based Spanish news outlet stated: ‘The level shown by the international midfielder has completely convinced the sporting management of Manchester United, who urgently need to reinforce their midfield at the beginning of the year.’

However, it has now been claimed that Fofana does not want to join Man Utd in the January transfer window.

Youssouf Fofana wants Sevilla stay

VamosMiSevilla has reported that Fofana has made a ‘firm decision’ to stay at Sevilla and not move to Man Utd in the middle of the season.

Man Utd have been in contact with Milan over terminating Fofana’s loan deal with Sevilla and then signing him on a permanent contract in January 2027.

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The report has stated: ‘Despite pressure from Old Trafford, the player’s firm stance has halted any kind of movement in the offices.

‘Fofana has no intention of packing his bags mid-season and has already expressed his desire to honor his commitment in Seville.’

The midfielder is so happy at Sevilla that he wants to make his loan deal with the Spanish club permanent.

Sevilla are also pleased with the impact that Fofana has made at the club.

The Spanish club’s manager Luis Garcia said about Fofana in early October, as quoted in Sempre Milan: “It was an unexpected deal for us, and it allowed us to make a leap in quality.

“We never expected to land this kind of player.

“It was 7:00pm, I was at the club and Fofana was on his way to Olympique Lyonnais, if I remember correctly.

“There was a registration issue or something like that that prevented them from signing him, so they offered him to us.

“They offered him to several teams, and we offered them everything we had left of the salary cap or spending margin.

“When the opportunity arose, we didn’t think twice, because it was an impossible objective for us.

“His salary is mostly paid by AC Milan, and it fell from the sky.

“It’s true that, of all the signings, he’s the only one who arrived above what we can afford. He’s a player who came to us like a gift.”

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