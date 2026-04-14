Arsenal v Sporting: Can Arsenal get the job done?

While shouty phone-ins reflect the collective angst of Arsenal trying to get over the line in the Premier League, Mikel Arteta will hope Europe provides some positivity once more.

On the last two weekends, the Gunners have crashed out of the FA Cup to Championship side Southampton and seen their lead at the top of the league cut to six points after a nervy and uninspiring 2-1 home loss to Bournemouth.

But between those two setbacks, Arsenal went away to Sporting and dug out a crucial 1-0 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final. In Europe this season, the Gunners have now won 10 and drawn one of their 11 games, conceding just five goals along the way.

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon kick-off time

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon kicks off at 8pm BST on Wednesday, April 15 at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 & HBO Max. Coverage begins at 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and TalkSPORT will both provide live radio coverage.

Arsenal team news

Mikel Merino remains sidelined while Arsenal will assess several players ahead of the second leg: Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber and Riccardo Calafiori.

Arteta will be tempted to freshen up his starting XI after the flat display against Bournemouth but he’ll definitely have one eye on the massive Premier League showdown with title rivals Manchester City at the weekend.

Sporting Lisbon team news

Sporting will be able to recall captain Morten Hjulmand, who was suspended for the first leg.

Top scorer Luis Suarez is available despite earlier reports that he would be banned for a yellow card picked up last week.

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon odds

Before the first leg, Arsenal were hot 1/5 favourites to go through. After winning it 1-0 via Kai Havertz’s last-minute winner, the Gunners are just 1/25 to progress. Sporting are 10/1.

For Wednesday evening’s meeting in London, Arsenal are 4/9 to take victory. Sporting are 11/2 to win on the night while The Draw is 10/3.

Despite domestic hiccups, Arsenal are 9/4 joint-favourites with Bayern Munich to win the Champions League. Sporting are way out at 80/1.

Arsenal v Sporting Lisbon prediction

Arsenal have been almost perfect in the Champions League this season and are massive favourites to reach the last four for the second year running.

Based on results in Europe, it’s tempting to pencil them in for something like a 2-0 win – a 13/2 chance – but if they don’t manage to score early this could get tricky.

The Gunners are already being accused of being cautious and protective and the balance of the tie could bring out those traits again.

Sporting’s mission is much clearer and they can’t die wondering.

Both teams to Score at Even money appeals, as does the 1-1 draw at 15/2.

Arsenal will be glad to get this done and seal their last-four spot before turning focus to Sunday’s blockbuster against Manchester City at the Etihad.