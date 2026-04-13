Man Utd v Leeds: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

The kit man at Manchester United will hope he can remember where he’s laid all the shirts, shorts and boots as the Red Devils haven’t played a match since drawing 2-2 at Bournemouth on March 20.

That was actually just the third time in 10 matches that United have dropped points under Michael Carrick and it now looks a decent result after the Cherries won 2-1 at leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Leeds have far less rust to shake off after coming through 120 minutes and a successful penalty shootout against West Ham last weekend to book their place in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. They’ll be in great heart for the showdown with their fierce Roses rivals.

Man Utd v Leeds kick-off time

Man Utd v Leeds kicks off at 20.00 BST on Monday, April 13 at Old Trafford.

Man Utd v Leeds how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting from 7pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Man Utd team news

Carrick has revealed that centre-back Lisandro Martinez is ready to return from injury. The Argentine last played for United against West Ham on February 10.

But Patrick Dorgu and Matthijs de Ligt remain sidelined for the hosts.

Leeds team news

Leeds have several absentees who won’t make the trip over the Pennines.

Defender Joe Rodon is out with an ankle injury while midfielder Anton Stach misses out with the same issue.

Dan James is ruled out with an adductor strain while there are doubts over Jaka Bijol, Noah Okafor and Gabi Gudmundsson.

Man Utd v Leeds odds

Manchester United are odds-on at 8/13 to win and strengthen their grip on a Champions League spot.

Leeds are 4/1 to put one over their big rivals while The Draw is 16/5.

Man Utd v Leeds prediction

Two goals just after the hour mark from Brenden Aaronson (62) and Matheus Cunha (65) saw the two sides play out a 1-1 draw at Elland Road in early January.

The last meeting at Old Trafford also finished all square after a 2-2 draw in February 2023.

With such a long break between games for Man Utd, Leeds may be sharper after their Cup win over West Ham but can they cause an upset?

In truth, it’s hard to put Farke’s side up given that they’ve managed just a single away this season but no side has drawn more games on the road (seven) than Leeds.

All in all the visitors look capable of pinching a point so take the draw at 16/5.

Another way of trying to cash in on the visitors coming out of the blocks quicker is to back Leeds to score the first goal at 2/1.

They did that in the two draws mentioned above.