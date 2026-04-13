Liverpool v PSG: Prediction, team news, line-ups and odds

Perhaps with one of those magical come-from-behind Anfield European nights in mind, Liverpool boss Arne Slot seemed to opt for damage limitation in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final away to holders PSG. At least give ourselves a chance for the return seemed to be the thinking.

The 2-0 scoreline in favour of PSG certainly sets up the potential for another unforgettable evening on Merseyside. But is this Liverpool side playing well enough to pull off another of those heady nights that left Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Saint-Etienne and others shellshocked? The jury is certainly out.

Liverpool snapped a run of three defeats to beat Fulham 2-0 on Saturday evening. PSG, who knocked the Reds out of last season’s Champions League after winning 1-0 at Anfield and then coming through a shootout, had the weekend off.

Liverpool v PSG kick-off time

Liverpool v PSG kicks off at 8pm BST on Tuesday, April 14 at Anfield.

Liverpool v PSG how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on Amazon Prime. Coverage begins at 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live radio coverage.

Liverpool team news

Record signing Alexander Isak has featured as a sub in the last two games after being out with injury since December so could push for a place in the starting XI although top scorer Hugo Ekitike is most likely to get the nod up front after being rested at the weekend.

Slot will also need to decide whether to play exciting winger Rio Ngumoha from the off after the 17-year-old scored a dazzling opener in the win over Fulham.

Curtis Jones limped off in that game with a groin problem so is a doubt while goalkeeper Alisson Becker is again unavailable due to an ongoing hamstring injury. Giorgi Mamardashvili deputises.

PSG team news

PSG have no new injury news to report after a request to postpone their weekend match against Lens was granted by the French league. Imagine the Premier League doing that! It can only help their bid here.

Fabian Ruiz is still out with a knee problem.

Liverpool v PSG odds

Can Liverpool overcome a 2-0 first leg deficit and qualify for the last four? It’s not quite as herculean a task as overturning that 3-0 deficit against Barcelona in 2019 but the Reds are still long-shots at 11/2 to qualify. PSG are just 1/8 to go through.

As for Tuesday night’s game, the betting is tight with Liverpool 7/5 to win in 90 minutes and PSG 6/4. The Draw, which is no use to the hosts, trades at 16/5.

Liverpool v PSG prediction

There looked a real gulf in class between these two in Paris and, despite all that Anfield history and the guaranteed white-hot atmosphere, it’s hard to see PSG buckling.

Liverpool might give it a go but Luis Enrique’s side have too many attacking weapons and also good memories of winning at Anfield last season.

And if the holders do go ahead, leaving Liverpool needing three to force extra-time, the crowd will silence and perhaps thoughts will drift towards next weekend’s big derby showdown at Everton. The Reds are desperate to get back into this tournament next season and have a rather precarious hold on the top five.

Liverpool can grab a goal at least but PSG to win and both teams to score appeals most at 3/1.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia capped an excellent performance in the first leg with PSG’s second goal and he can stick another one past his fellow Georgian, Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Back Kvaratskhelia to score anytime at 11/5.