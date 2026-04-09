Liverpool v Fulham: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Saying ‘it’s been a tough week for Liverpool’ has become a rather common refrain this season. But these last few days have been particularly trying for Arne Slot’s team after they were blasted 4-0 by Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup before losing 2-0 away to PSG in the first leg of their Champions League last-eight tie.

The Reds now turn their focus from the cups to the Premier League where they’re hanging onto a top five slot, the place they need to finish in to secure a return to next season’s Champions League.

Anfield visitors Fulham sit ninth after going into their extended break with a 3-1 home win over Burnley on March 21. In the top flight, they’ve won four, drawn three and lost eight on the road this season.

Liverpool v Fulham kick-off time

Liverpool v Fulham kicks off at 17.30pm BST on Saturday, April 11 at Anfield.

Liverpool v Fulham how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage begins at 5pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live will provide live radio coverage.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool will again be without goalkeeper Alisson so Giorgi Mamardashvili deputises once more.

Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo are long-term absentees but record signing Alexander Isak got his first minutes for the Reds since December when coming on as a sub against PSG. He’s likely to start on the bench again here.

Fulham team news

Both Kenny Tete (foot) and Calvin Bassey (back) will be assessed ahead of the trip to Anfield.

The only definite absentee is Kevin, who has a foot issue.

Liverpool v Fulham odds

Liverpool are in poor form but they’re odds-on at 8/13 to get the win.

Fulham are 4/1 while The Draw is 10/3.

Ahead of the game, Liverpool are 1/2 to finish in the top five.

Liverpool v Fulham prediction

Goals have been the name of the game in this fixture.

The count in the last five meetings reads 4, 5, 4, 4, 7 and Liverpool should be far more of an attacking force after failing to land a punch on PSG.

Fulham have been difficult opponents for the Reds and are unbeaten in the last three after a pair of 2-2 draws and a 3-2 win at Craven Cottage when Liverpool rather dropped their guard in the title-winning season.

Slot’s men are far better at home than away and have won five and drawn one of their last seven at Anfield in all competitions.

So, although the draw is tempting, Liverpool may just have enough to edge this. Therefore back Liverpool to win by 1 Goal at 3/1.

If the history of goal-fests between this pair plays out, scorelines of 2-1 and 3-2 Liverpool appeal. They’re 8/1 and 20/1 respectively.