Real Madrid v Bayern Munich: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

Real Madrid host Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-final first leg

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After sweeping aside Manchester City 5-1 on aggregate, 15-time Champions League winners Real Madrid sent out a clear message that this could be their year yet again.

But, despite that incredible record, a two-legged quarter-final tie against Bayern Munich and a potential semi-final against holders Paris St Germain shows there is much work to do.

While Real were crushing City’s hopes, Bayern ran riot, finishing as 10-2 aggregate winners over Atalanta in the last 16. In many eyes, the Germans are now favourites to lift this trophy for what would be a seventh time.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich kick-off time

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich kicks off at 20:00 BST on Tuesday, April 7 at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1 and HBO Max. Coverage starts at 19:00.

Real Madrid team news

Los Blancos boss Alvaro Arberoa has his hand weakened by the loss of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and forward Rodrygo.

Beyond those two definite absentees, Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos are doubts.

Eder Militao came off the bench and made a goalscoring return against Mallorca following four months out with a hamstring injury, and could now start.

Bayern Munich team news

Bayern are sweating on the fitness of Harry Kane, who picked up an ankle injury while on England duty.

The striker has 53 goals in 45 matches for club and country this season, while he’s netted 10 times in the Champions League.

Nicolas Jackson is on standby if Kane is ruled out.

Sven Ulreich, Cassiano Kiala, David Santos and Wisdom Mike are all definitely out.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich odds

For this first leg in Spain, it may surprise some that Real Madrid are the underdogs at 2/1. The market shows Bayern as 11/10 favourites, with the Draw at 3/1.

Subsequently, Bayern are clear favourites at 4/9 to qualify for the last four while Real are 2/1 to reach the semis.

In the outright tournament betting, Bayern are 10/3 second favourites to lift the trophy while Real Madrid trade at 8/1.

Real Madrid v Bayern Munich prediction

This is a genuine blockbuster of a last-eight tie and would have been worthy of the final.

They’ve met 25 times previously, with Real leading the win count 13-11 with just four draws.

The last showdown was in the 2023/24 semis when Real edged the tie 4-3 after substitute Joselu – formerly of Stoke! – scored twice late on to complete a dramatic turnaround.

That’s what Real Madrid do in this competition so, despite losing 2-1 to Mallorca at the weekend to fall seven points behind Barcelona at the top of La Liga, you write them off at your peril.

Kane’s participation could be critical and perhaps he will be the key man in the second leg.

But, for this first leg, let’s back Madrid to edge it.

Kylian Mbappe is the top scorer in this season’s Champions League with 13, and he also netted for France in their international break victory over Brazil.

Back Mbappe to score anytime in a Real Madrid win, which pays an eye-catching 16/5.