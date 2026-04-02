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After beating Arsenal in the Carabao Cup final, a domestic treble is still a possibility for Manchester City as they go into this FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool.

They need to bridge a nine-point gap in the Premier League, but Pep Guardiola’s men have a game in hand and also face the Gunners at home later this month.

Liverpool’s season remains on a knife-edge. They’re still alive in this competition, face holders PSG in the last eight of the Champions League and need a strong finish in the Premier League to secure a return to the Champions League next season.

Man City v Liverpool kick-off time

Man City v Liverpool kicks off at 12:45 BST on Saturday, April 4 at the Etihad Stadium.

Man City v Liverpool how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK via TNT Sports 1, HBO Max and Prime Video, with coverage starting from 12pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Man City team news

City’s only confirmed absence is defender Josko Gvardiol, who has been missing since early January.

Centre-backs John Stones and Ruben Dias both have knocks and are doubtful.

Liverpool team news

After sustaining a muscle injury against Galatasaray which caused him to miss the loss at Brighton as well as Egypt’s games in the international break, Mo Salah is set to return for the Reds.

But goalkeeper Alisson is a major doubt again as he tries to recover from his latest hamstring injury.

Jeremie Frimpong may also miss the trip to the Etihad after picking up an injury that forced him to come off in the Netherlands’ draw with Ecuador.

Record signing Alexander Isak has stepped up training following a broken leg which has kept him out since December but the Swede is more likely to have his first minutes back in the midweek Champions League clash away to PSG.

Man City v Liverpool odds

Manchester City are odds-on at 4/5 to take victory while they’re 3/1 second favourites (behind 2/1 Arsenal) to go on and win the FA Cup.

Both Liverpool and The Draw are priced at 16/5 for this Etihad clash while the Reds are 13/2 to lift the trophy.

Man City v Liverpool prediction

Manchester City have already beaten Liverpool home and away in the Premier League this season and it’s hard to see past them here.

While they rather pinched victory at Anfield – scoring twice with six minutes to go after Dominik Szoboszlai’s thunderous free-kick had given Liverpool the lead – Pep’s side totally outplayed the Reds at the Etihad.

Although Virgil van Dijk had an equaliser controversially ruled out near half-time, City were dominant and deserved their 3-0 win.

It’s probably forgotten that Erling Haaland had a penalty saved at 0-0 so the margin could have been even bigger.

Liverpool have lost seven away games in the Premier League this season so struggle on the road and City can win this 3-1 and book their place in the semis.