Liverpool are one of just two English teams remaining in this year’s Champions League after they overcame a first-leg deficit by bashing Galatasaray 4-0 at Anfield on Wednesday night.

But if they want to get back into next year’s tournament via a high league position, they’re going to have to step things up after an underwhelming Premier League title defence.

In their last two Premier League matches, the Reds managed just a single point after losing at Wolves and being held 1-1 home by Spurs. The full six had been expected.

So does Galatasaray represent a turning point or is it a simple reminder that Liverpool find European teams far easier to play against than more physical Premier League outfits?

Brighton are down in 12th ahead of this lunchtime kick-off, but the middle of the Premier League is packed and the Seagulls are just three points behind eighth-placed Everton.

And they’re a pretty tough nut to crack at home, having lost just three of their 15 top-flight matches at the Amex Stadium.

That said, it’s two home defeats in the last three for Brighton after losses to Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

How to watch Brighton v Liverpool

Brighton v Liverpool kicks off at 12:30 GMT on Saturday, March 21 at the Amex Stadium. The game will be shown live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 12pm.

TalkSPORT will provide full match commentary.

Brighton team news

Brighton look set to welcome back Kaoru Mitoma from injury following an ankle problem.

Carlos Baleba is a doubt but Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler may decide that ex-Liverpool star James Milner is a more solid option in the Brighton midfield.

Stefanos Tzimas and Adam Webster remain long-term absentees with knee injuries.

Brighton expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Verbruggen; Wieffer, Dunk, Van Hecke, Kadioglu; Ayari, Milner; Gomez, Gross, Minteh; Welbeck.

Liverpool team news

Mo Salah’s absence is the headline team news for Liverpool.

The Egyptian came off with a muscle injury against Galatasaray, Arne Slot explaining “he felt something” during the 4-0 win. Salah was ruled out on Friday.

Slot could opt to put Jeremie Frimpong in the Salah role again, although that would mean Dominik Szoboszlai dropping back to right-back as Joe Gomez isn’t available to cover.

Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha are other options to fill a wide role.

Alisson is also set to miss the game after picking up a fresh injury problem, and Giorgi Mamardashvili will replace him between the sticks.

Liverpool expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Mamardashvili; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Frimpong, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike.

Brighton v Liverpool stats

– Brighton have won two of their last three home league games against Liverpool (D1), beating them 3-2 in this exact fixture last season. They’d only won one of their first 13 against the Reds (D6 L6).

– Following their 2-0 win at Anfield in December, Liverpool are looking to complete the league double over Brighton for the first time since 2019-20.

– After a run of just one win in 13 Premier League games from the start of December (D6 L6), Brighton have now won three of their last four (L1).

– Liverpool have conceded eight goals in the 90th minute (including stoppage time) in the Premier League this season, with only Leeds shipping more (9). All eight of these goals against the Reds have resulted in them drawing (3) or losing (5) the match.

– Brighton are one of just three sides to have conceded more goals in the first half of games (19) than they have in the second half (17) in the Premier League this season.

– Liverpool have lost nine of their 30 Premier League games this season (30%), their highest loss rate in a single campaign since 2014-15.

– No player has scored more goals from outside the box than Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai this season (4).

Brighton v Liverpool predictions

There are plenty of teams Liverpool haven’t enjoyed playing against this season.

But Brighton aren’t one of them.

Although both previous games were at Anfield, the Reds ran out 2-0 winners in the Premier League and 3-0 victors in the FA Cup.

They enjoy Brighton’s purer football style and are tipped to edge this one, although perhaps while conceding at some point.

Liverpool to win and both teams to score is an attractive 16/5.

Salah’s absence means Dominik Szoboszlai will be on penalties and that adds to his appeal as an anytime goalscorer.

The Hungarian, who scored against Brighton in the FA Cup in February, has fired in seven goals in his last 15 matches.

Having scored the opener in Liverpool’s last two matches, he’s value to score first at 11/1.