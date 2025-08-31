Brighton v Man City prediction, expected line-ups, how to watch and stats

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Brighton will be looking to bag their first Premier League win of the season when they welcome a wounded Manchester City side to the Amex Stadium this Sunday.

The Seagulls have picked up just one point from their opening two games against Fulham and Everton, but they will enter this weekend’s fixture on the back of a huge win in the EFL Cup.

Fabian Hurzeler’s men travelled to Oxford on Wednesday night and took out their Premier League frustrations on little old U’s, winning the game 6-0.

After blowing away the Championship outfit, Brighton will now be looking to give Manchester City a run for their money – something they’ve done quite well in recent years.

Last season, the Seagulls squeezed four points out of the Citizens, beating them 2-1 at the Amex before hanging on for a 2-2 draw at the Etihad last March.

While Brighton’s early results in the league left a lot to be desired, they will be encouraged by the fact that only three teams have produced a higher xG in the opening two matchdays.

What’s more, the Seagulls have managed to win a match in their first three games of the new season in 14 of their last 15 years. Statistically speaking, the numbers are on their side.

While Brighton are pondering how to turn xG into accrual goals, Manchester City will be looking to shake off their Hotspur hoodoo.

Pep Guardiola’s men, who kicked off the campaign with an impressive 4-0 thrashing of Wolves at Molineux, were beaten convincingly by Tottenham just a week later.

Losing new signing Rayan Ait-Nouri to injury in the first half marked another significant blow for City, who allowed potential title rivals Arsenal and Liverpool to build an early three-point advantage.

Despite this, City will head into the weekend with solid away form under their belts. Guardiola’s side have only conceded one goal in seven Premier League away games, keeping five successive clean sheets.

City have also won five of their last eight trips to the Amex, and they will be determined to boost those numbers ahead of September’s international break.

You can follow Sunday’s game on our new live score centre.

Brighton v Man City where to watch and listen

Live coverage of the match will be available across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR. There will also be live radio coverage of the match on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Brighton team news

Brighton came out of their last couple of games without any new concerns on the injury front.

There are doubts regarding the availability of Georginio Rutter, who is looking to shake off a knock in time for the game.

The Seagulls have a trio of knee victims in Adam Webster, Solly March and Julio Enciso, who will all remain on the sidelines.

Brighton predicted line-up

Man City team news

Aforementioned Ait-Nouri is a doubt for Sunday after picking up a knee injury against Spurs.

Josko Gvardiol and Savinho are not expected to make the trip south, as they join the injured duo of Mateo Kovacic and Kalvin Phillips on the sidelines.

The proposed move for Gianluigi Donnarumma is yet to be completed, meaning James Trafford will have the chance to atone for last week’s howler.

Erling Haaland, meanwhile, is ready to make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Man City predicted line-up

Brighton v Man City key stats

Man City have won 19 of 30 league matches against Brighton – their second-best win ratio against a single opponent.

Only three teams have produced a higher xG than Brighton in their opening two Premier League games.

Man City have conceded just one goal in seven away Premier League matches.

Brighton have managed to win at least one of their opening three games in a league season in 14 of their last 15 campaigns.

Brighton picked up four points in their two Premier League games against Man City last season.

Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton) quotes

On early results

“On the one side, of course, this business is a business of results. I get judged by results. But for me, it’s very important that I never judge my team by the results, but by effort, work ethic, performance.”

On Man City

“Pep is maybe the best in the world, so it’s always an honour to face him and of course a joy to beat his teams. But Sunday will be a different game, with both teams at different stages. Wins like that are great, but it’s important to stay humble, keep working, and focus on consistency.

“They should probably have six points based on performances. They’re still a top team, they have signed quality, and they’re playing slightly differently with a new shape. They remain dominant, try to control possession, and press high. It will be a new challenge for us, but also a great opportunity.”

Pep Guardiola (Man City) quotes

On size of the squad

“The size of the squad is what it is. I know the club is doing the best it can. I’m so proud of my players. I’ve never met a player who doesn’t do his best.”

On start to the season

“One game at a time. That is the target. Yesterday we enjoyed the draw of the Champions League. We are going to be there with the elite of European football and after two games I have the belief we are going to do a good season.”

On James Trafford’s howler

“We take care of them always. What happened doesn’t belong just to James in the second goal against Spurs. He is a strong man with a huge personality. Of course he is concerned but we are here to help them. We are always here to support in the bad moments.”

Brighton v Man City referee stats

Darren England will be the man in the middle at the Amex, as he takes charge of his second Premier League match this season.

England’s last involvement with Brighton saw the Seagulls earn a 3-2 victory over West Ham last April.

His last game featuring Man City also ended in a home win, with the Citizens picking up a 2-0 success over Leicester.

Brighton v Man City prediction

Brighton’s results might not reflect it, but the Seagulls have performed relatively well in their opening two games. Goals are surely just a matter of time.

Hurzeler’s men showed a glimpse of their goalscoring pedigree against Oxford on Wednesday, putting six past the Championship side.

Man City, on the other hand, had two very contrasting performances in their opening matches.

Guardiola’s men absolutely dominated Wolves at Molineux before crumbling at home against Spurs.

All this makes Sunday’s clash all the more intriguing, with Brighton determined to get their first win of the season and City hoping to return to winning ways.

