Nottingham Forest host Chelsea at the City Ground for Saturday’s early kick-off, desperate to stop the rot after four defeats in five.

Ange Postecoglou is still waiting for his first win in charge, and pressure is building fast. Forest’s last outing before the break was a 2-0 loss at Newcastle, another game that slipped away after promising early signs.

Their Europa League campaign hasn’t provided much relief either, leaving a draw against Burnley their only vaguely bright spot in seven matches under the Australian. The mood around the City Ground has turned anxious, and goals have dried up at the worst possible time.

Chelsea arrive in a very different place. Enzo Maresca’s side stunned Liverpool with a dramatic stoppage-time winner before the break, backing up a solid Champions League victory over Benfica. That run has lifted them into seventh and eased any talk of crisis.

The visitors have taken back-to-back wins at this ground and will fancy their chances of a third, but their away record this season has been mixed, with points dropped at Brentford and Manchester United.

Forest have lost their defensive edge at home, conceding in each of their last six matches at the City Ground, while Chelsea have found the net in every league game since the opening weekend.

How to watch and listen

Kick off is 12:30 BST on Saturday, live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ in the UK. BBC Radio 5 Live will provide commentary.

Nottingham Forest team news

Forest are hoping the international break has helped them reset after a punishing few weeks.

Douglas Luiz and Oleksandr Zinchenko could return to the fold, while Ola Aina remains sidelined.

Elliot Anderson and Ryan Yates should continue in midfield, with Morgan Gibbs-White looking to spark a flat attack that has managed just five goals all season.

Nottingham Forest expected line-up

(3-4-2-1) Sels; Morato, Filho, Milenkovic; Savona, Anderson, Yates, Williams; Gibbs-White, Ndoye; Wood

Chelsea team news

Chelsea’s injury list remains lengthy, but Maresca should welcome Reece James back after a minor issue.

Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Tosin are still missing, while Cole Palmer is unavailable. Enzo Fernandez is a doubt following his early return from international duty.

Moises Caicedo continues to anchor midfield after his goal against Liverpool, and teenage winger Estevao should keep his place after sealing that dramatic victory.

Chelsea expected line-up

(4-2-3-1) Sanchez; Gusto, James, Hato, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Neto, Fernandez, Estevao; Pedro

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea stats

– Forest have lost four of their last five Premier League matches (D1), failing to score in each defeat.

– Chelsea have won three of their last four Premier League away games against Forest (D1), including both of their last two.

– Forest have lost five of their last seven league games at the City Ground, conceding in all six.

– No side’s league matches this season have featured more goals than Chelsea’s (22 in total).

– Four of Chelsea’s eight away goals in the league have come from corners.

– Moises Caicedo leads the league for tackles (28) and interceptions (18).

– Elliot Anderson has won possession 55 times, more than any other Premier League player.

Nottingham Forest vs Chelsea predictions

Forest’s slide has been steep, and Postecoglou is already fighting to keep his job. Performances haven’t been disastrous, but they’ve lacked conviction in both boxes.

Chelsea’s confidence is growing after big wins over Benfica and Liverpool, though their away form remains patchy. They’ve already slipped up three times on the road.

Forest can make this competitive if Gibbs-White finds space between the lines, but Chelsea’s quality in midfield and on the flanks gives them the edge.

Despite that, Forest’s luck has to turn at some point. Experience suggests that while there’s little to no indication Ange’s side is about to get their act together, this’ll be a tough game for Chelsea.

We’ll take a risk on the hosts finding the net and avoiding defeat on Saturday.