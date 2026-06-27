South Africa v Canada: Prediction, team news, lineups and odds

It’s been a good group stage for World Cup 2026’s trio of co-hosts, with Canada, Mexico and the United States all going through to the knockout phase.

The Canadians hadn’t even managed a single point from their two previous finals but qualified in second place after a 1-1 draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina and a thumping 6-0 victory over Qatar. Hopes of topping the group ended via a 2-1 loss to Switzerland which had a secondary impact: after three games on home soil, they now have to cross the border to Los Angeles to play this last-32 tie.

South Africa looked as if they’d be one of the weakest teams in the tournament after a limp loss to Mexico in the World Cup’s opening game. But Bafana Bafana responded impressively. A late penalty secured a point against the Czech Republic, and they pinched second place after an unexpected 1-0 win over South Korea.

South Africa v Canada kick-off time

South Africa v Canada kicks off at 8pm BST (noon local) on Sunday, June 28 at Los Angeles Stadium.

South Africa v Canada how to watch

The game will be shown live in the UK on BBC1, with coverage starting at 7pm.

BBC Radio 5 Live and talkSPORT will both provide full match commentary.

South Africa team news

South Africa will be without Themba Zwane following his red card against Mexico. His initial one-match ban has been extended to three.

But midfielder Teboho Mokoena is eligible again after he missed the win over South Korea after serving a suspension for yellow cards in the first two games.

Canada team news

Canada had midfielder Ismael Kone ruled out for the rest of the tournament after he broke his leg in the win over Qatar.

Jesse Marsch’s biggest decision is whether now is the time to bring in star man Alphonso Davies after the left-back missed the entire group phase with a hamstring injury.

South Africa v Canada odds

Despite losing home advantage, Canada are favourites at 8/11 to win and go through to the last 16.

South Africa are 4/1 to end Canada’s hopes, while The Draw is 13/5.

In the To Qualify market, Canada are just 1/3 to progress, while South Africa are 12/5.

South Africa v Canada prediction

This is new territory for both teams as they play a knockout tie at a World Cup for the very first time.

South Africa were particularly delighted to squeeze through having been written off as no-hopers after the opening game, and I think the betting should be tighter.

Therefore, the 13/5 for a draw makes most sense with neither side suggesting they will go much further in the tournament.

Bafana Bafana may also feel this is something of a free hit so when the pressure really comes on most – i.e. in a shootout – they may just feel less pressure than Canada.

Therefore, head to the Method Of Victory market and back South Africa to win on penalties at 11/1.