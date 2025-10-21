Villarreal play host to Man City in the Champions League on Tuesday

This page contains affiliate links and we may earn a commission from any products or services you buy.

Spanish side Villarreal made it all the way to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2021/22 but this is their first appearance in the competition since.

It’s been a low-key return to this point. The Yellow Submarine kicked off with a 1-0 loss away to Tottenham and then needed a 90th-minute strike from Renato Veiga to snatch a 2-2 home draw with Juventus.

That tally of just one point from six leaves them in 26th place in the 36-team table so there is work to do.

Domestically, the picture looks brighter as they sit third, behind only behemoths Real Madrid and Barcelona, although there was frustration at the weekend as they blew a 2-0 lead in a 2-2 home draw with Real Betis.

There’s a feeling that things are returning to normal for Manchester City after the chaos of last season and an unconvincing start to the current campaign when they lost two of their first three Premier League games: 2-0 to Spurs and 2-1 at Brighton.

Since then they’ve taken 13 points out of 15 and moved up to second place behind Arsenal.

In the Champions League, Pep Guardiola’s side opened with a 2-0 win over Napoli but then suffered a blip in Monaco. Twice Erling Haaland put them in front but the game ended 2-2 after Eric Dier’s last-minute penalty for the hosts.

City, Champions League winners for the first time in 2023, currently sit eighth in the standings.

How to watch and listen

Villarreal vs Man City kicks off at 8pm (UK) on Tuesday, October 21 at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The game will be shown live on Discovery+ and TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting from 7pm.

Villarreal team news

Villarreal boss Marcelino has problems in central defence, with Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala and Juan Foyth all set to miss out.

That’s far from ideal given that they’ve conceded seven goals in their last three games – 2-2 draws with Juventus and Real Betis along with a 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid.

Injured frontman Pau Cabanes also won’t play a part but they do have right-back Santiago Mourino available after he missed out at the weekend due to a domestic ban.

Man City expected line-up

(4-4-2) Tenas; Mourino, Marin, Veiga, Pedraza; Buchanan, Parejo, Gueye, Comesana; Pepe, Mikautadze

Man City team news

Rodri’s hamstring problem again deprives City of their rock in midfield so Nico Gonzales should again play the holding role.

It’s never an exact science trying to work out Pep’s thinking and team selection but Oscar Bobb and Bernardo Silva could get the nod in midfield after coming off the bench for the final 30 minutes in the 2-0 win over Manchester City.

At the back, Ruben Dias may have a different centre-back partner after Nathan Ake played alongside him against the Toffees.

Man City expected line-up

(4-1-4-1) Donnarumma; Nunes, Stones, Dias, Gvardiol; Gonzalez; Bobb, Silva, Doku, Foden; Haaland.

Villarreal vs Man City stats

– City won the only previous matches between the teams in the 2011/12 Champions League group stage, 2-1 in Manchester and 3-0 in Villarreal.

– Villarreal’s 1-0 defeat to Spurs in Matchday 1 made it five successive defeats against English clubs and no win in the last eight (D3 L5).

– The Spanish side have two wins in their last nine home games against English visitors (D4 L3).

– City are without a win in five matches against Spanish clubs (D3 L2).

– City are without a win in five away Champions League fixtures (D1 L4).

– Erling Haaland made his 50th Champions League appearance at Monaco, scoring his 52nd goal; the previous best for a player in his first 50 games was Ruud van Nistelrooy, with 43.

– Haaland has 36 goals in his 32 group stage/league phase appearances.

Villarreal vs Man City predictions

After conquering Europe in 2023, it’s a surprise that Pep’s side have won only two of their last nine Champions League games.

But after conceding a last-minute equaliser to Monaco, I expect them to get it right this time.

Erling Haaland’s numbers are crazy – 23 goals in 13 matches for club and country this season – and that gives City a huge edge against a Villarreal side struggling at the back.

Haaland has scored two or more in his last four starts, so backing the Norwegian to score 2+ goals appeals here.

City to win and over 1.5 goals in the match is around even money and that could be the best bet of the night.