Benfica star Amar Dedic reportedly wants to join Newcastle United, while new head coach Matthias Jaissle has ‘approved’ his arrival.

Last summer was bad, but this summer’s transfer window has been even worse for Newcastle.

The Magpies have continued to miss out on transfer targets, while they have lost Eddie Howe, Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon.

Lewis Hall reportedly wants to follow these key figures out of the draw amid interest from Man Utd, though Newcastle are currently insisting that the England international is not for sale.

Newcastle already have a new manager, with Jaissle having a huge job on his hands after replacing Howe.

READ: Newcastle one of five Premier League clubs in ‘fear for them’ territory



The Magpies have started the process of a rebuild, having signed Bazoumana Toure, Aladji Bamba, Lukas Hornicek, Sean Steur and Ewen Jaouen this summer.

Now, Benfica and Bosnia defender Dedic could be another signing after he previously worked with Jaissle at Red Bull Salzburg.

According to our colleagues at TEAMtalk, Dedic is ‘one of a number of options’ Newcastle are ‘considering’ signing and have ‘opened talks’ with Benfica. The 23-year-old is best at right-back, but he is also capable of playing at centre-back and left-back.

Newcastle need additions at full-back and the report claims they were working on signing Dedic before Jaissle was appointed, but the new head coach has also ‘approved’ the transfer.

READ MORE: Liverpool expected to complete £30m transfer with help from Newcastle – Fabrizio Romano



Amar Dedic makes decision on joining Newcastle United

It is also noted that Dedic will cost around £26m this summer and he has interest from other Premier League clubs, but his ‘clear preference’ is to join Newcastle.

The report explains:

‘Newcastle are aware of rival interest. We understand Everton and Fulham are among the clubs who have been monitoring Dedic’s situation, while Benfica are prepared to consider offers for the player. ‘For Dedic, the preference is clear. He is eager to make the move to Newcastle and would welcome the opportunity to work again under Jaissle.’

When asked about Newcastle’s need to strengthen at full-back on Tuesday, Jaissle responded: “We are totally aware internally which positions we might need to strengthen the squad.

“But this is nothing for here, for the press conference. We believe in the players that we have now. And we had a chat after the match in Valencia where you were really happy that the young lads getting the chance, so that’s also the approach from this club. Every minute they’re getting, then they can grow.

“Like I said in my first statement, there will be adjustments in the squad. We still have time.”

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