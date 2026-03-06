What Archie Gray did in Tottenham defeat to Crystal Palace exposes ‘massive problem’

Joe Cole insists what Archie Gray did for Tottenham vs Crystal Palace on Thursday highlighted a “massive problem” for Spurs in their relegation scrap.

Gray provided an excellent assist for Dominic Solanke to give Spurs the lead, but the hosts then capitulated in staggering style.

Micky van de Ven hauled Ismaila Sarr down in the box to conceded a penalty that the Palace winger converted and was show a red card for denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Jorgen Strand Larsen put Palace ahead in first-half stoppage-time and there was still enough time before the break for Sarr to put the visitors 3-1 up and push Spurs and Tudor further into crisis.

There were few positives for Spurs as the defeat was Tudor’s third in three games at the helm and leaves them just one point above the relegation zone.

But both Peter Crouch and Joe Cole were full of praise for Archie Gray, who excelled and exposed a “massive problem”.

Crouch began: “I look around there now, and I think Archie Gray was the best player on the pitch for Tottenham. he is a young lad, he’s 19 years old. Where are the leaders? I know van de Ven went off, Romero is out suspended. There’s not enough leaders out there.”

Joe Cole then added: “Archie Gray played like a boy, today, who had the club in his heart. He thought ‘I’m going to lead this pitch’ and he covered every blade of grass. He stood out an absolute mile. When you have a 19/20-year-old doing that, you have a problem…a massive problem.

“They miss Maddison, he gives you quality and personality. He wouldn’t be out there hiding, but he is injured in the stands. You are searching for leaders.”

Jamie O’Hara chose instead to lambast four “Championship players” after watching his former side crumble to yet another defeat.

When asked if Spurs are going down, O’Hara, speaking on talkSPORT, replied bluntly: “Yes.

“This team is terrible. The players are terrible. They’re Championship players. They’re Championship players.

“Pape Sarr is a Championship player. Conor Gallagher. How he played for Atletico Madrid, I’ll never know. He’s been awful. He’s been absolutely awful.

“Souza, who is this kid? He looks like he’s got two left feet. Honestly, it’s embarrassing. Seriously, the team is absolutely awful.

“Mathys Tel. I could have told you. A donkey could have told you last season that he was garbage, a donkey could have told you last season that Tel was not good enough.

“He ain’t good enough. And we signed him on a permanent. It’s unbelievable.”