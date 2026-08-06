Arsenal £68m pair in bargain transfer XI of the summer so far

Morgan Rogers, Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali have all found new clubs with massive £100m-adjacent transfer fees, but what about the bargain players?

Our bargain XI (and yes, we know it’s ridiculous to talk about £30m players as bargains) is set up in a 4-3-3, and showcases a lot of young, raw talent as well as experienced players who have moved on a free. Here’s how the team shapes up…

Goalkeeper: Radek Vitek – Manchester United to Middlesbrough (£7m)

One of the strongest goalkeepers from last season’s Championship campaign has returned…but to another club.

Radek Vitek impressed in his loan spell at Bristol City and has now signed on a permanent deal at Middlesbrough, who narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season.

£7m with add-ons is a hefty figure for a Championship goalkeeper, but with Vitek expected to be the starter next season, it’s likely to be worthwhile for Middlesbrough, who will no doubt be up there once again.

Right-back: Mergim Vojvoda – Como to Udinese (£1.2m)

Experienced defender Mergim Vojvoda is on the move, as he journeys from Como to Udinese.

Vojvoda, 31, played 30 times for Como last season, as they qualified for the Champions League for the first time in the club’s history.

A strong signing for Udinese, with very low risk at such a small price tag.

Centre-back: Antonio Silva – Benfica to Bournemouth (£26m)

Bournemouth have snapped up promising Portuguese central defender Antonio Silva.

With 45 appearances in European competitions and 20 caps for Portugal, Silva should slot straight into Bournemouth’s backline in place of Marcos Senesi as they prepare for Europa League football for the first time.

CHECK OUT: All the Premier League deals from the summer of 2026

Centre-back: Piero Hincapie – Bayer Leverkusen to Arsenal (£34.5m)

Having already spent a season on loan at the Gunners, Arsenal have now confirmed the permanent signing of Piero Hincapie.

The Ecuadorian, who can play in the centre or left side of defence, played regularly for Arsenal last season, making 25 appearances in the Premier League, and even starting in the Champions League final.

Having already impressed, £34m seems like a real steal for an established Premier League player. They could literally make a profit tomorrow.

Left-back: Valentin Barco – Strasbourg to Chelsea (£34m)

Valentin Barco, a player who made the headlines over the summer after an altercation with Jude Bellingham during the World Cup, has made the short hop from one partner club to another over recent weeks.

Whilst the Argentinian full-back came under fire from the English fans, he is a highly promising talent, has received regular praise from his international manager Lionel Scaloni, and is the candidate to replace Marc Cucurella at Chelsea.

Central midfield: Jordan Henderson – Brentford to Chelsea (Free)

Although the free signing of Jordan Henderson has prompted plenty of mixed feelings amongst Chelsea fans, it could end up being a very positive move for both club and player.

The 36-year-old has had a fantastic career and won several high-profile trophies, whilst also being a natural leader who could help nurture some of Chelsea’s younger players.

Whilst he may not be Chelsea fans’ first choice in midfield signings, Jordan Henderson will definitely have his uses at the club.

Central midfield: Mamadou Sangare – Lens to Brentford (£41m)

A club-record signing in a bargain XI? For a player of Mamadou Sangare’s quality, £41m plus add-ons is a steal.

A Ligue 1 runner-up and Coupe de France winner last season, Brentford’s appointment of Mamadou Sangare has brought plenty of admiration from other football fans. It’s worth noting that Mateus Fernandes cost double.

Attacking midfield: Giovanni Reyna – Borussia Monchengladbach to Strasbourg (£2.6m)

A former wonderkid who has never quite reached the top level, Giovanni Reyna has been plagued by injuries since the age of 18, when he was getting regular minutes at Borussia Dortmund.

Having made an appearance in every game for the USA at the World Cup, this business from Strasbourg could be very strong…if Reyna is able to stay fit.

From Reyna’s perspective, Strasbourg is also an excellent destination; it’s only one small step away from Chelsea.

Right wing: Karim Adeyemi – Borussia Dortmund to Barcelona (£18.9m)

Barcelona have somehow picked up explosive winger Karim Adeyemi for under £20million.

Adeyemi is only 24, but has a wealth of experience, with nearly 150 appearances at Dortmund, including an appearance in the Champions League final in 2024.

A massive part of his game is his sprint speed, which will surely be utilised at Barcelona; he is ranked the sixth-fastest Bundesliga player of all time, maxing out at 36.65 km/h.

Striker: Victor Munoz – Osasuna to Liverpool (£34.5m)

Despite Newcastle being the frontrunners to bring Munoz to England, Liverpool hijacked the deal at the last minute, activating the winger/striker’s release clause and giving him a choice to make.

He chose Liverpool (of course he did) and although the Spaniard didn’t boast the strongest numbers for Osasuna last season, he did help keep them in the top flight while earning himself a place in the Spain squad.

This signing has not only strengthened Liverpool, but it has also weakened Newcastle, who have had a torrid time in this window, losing several players.

Left wing: Christos Tzolis – Club Brugge to Arsenal (£34.1m)

The final player in the bargain XI is Christos Tzolis, who has joined Arsenal for a record fee for a player from the Belgian Pro League.

While it’s one of the higher figures in this XI, Tzolis has scored a combined 33 league goals in the past two seasons. Until Arsenal somehow sign Vinicius Jnr, he will be Arsenal’s first-choice left-winger for a relatively small sum.

And that wraps up the summer 2026 bargain XI (so far). Anybody we missed? Let us know in the comments!

George Jenkins