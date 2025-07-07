Dream Arsenal summer target Rodrygo is also in talks with Liverpool and Manchester City this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners have signed Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in their first two deals of the summer, Brentford’s Cristian Norgaard have been lined up as another new addition.

Recent reports also claim that Arsenal are edging closer to completing deals to sign Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze is another target, while it has been known for a while that Real Madrid forward Rodrygo is their dream winger target for the summer.

A report on Thursday claimed that Real Madrid are ‘open to selling’ the Brazil international if submit a ‘suitable offer’ for the 24-year-old.

And The Athletic‘s David Ornstein also revealed on Thursday that he reckons Arsenal will go for Rodrygo once they have offloaded Gabriel Martinelli.

Ornstein explained: “Arsenal are spinning multiple plates and working on the various positions.

“We know the number nine is the priority for them and then they’ve always wanted to strengthen on the left wing but they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli, a very fine player there already.

“If he was to leave, then you could see them maybe bringing in a top left-sided winger.

“If he’s not to leave, then I don’t think so. We’ve talked and reported on the likes of Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon. I think that’s if Martinelli leaves. I don’t necessarily think that that’s if he was to stay.

“Whereas you could look at somebody like Noni Madueke who could come in and be that back up to Saka on the right. He could be an option on the left potentially even if Martinelli stayed.

“And then you’ve got they’re looking at things inside, the likes of Eze, it’s been well reported, and Morgan Rogers, and there are loads of names. James [McNicholas] listed them in the deal sheet this week, so I’m not putting any order on them.

“But we do know that Eze is high among them for that 8-10 role, which is separate to the striker, the left, the right.”

And now TBR Football‘s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey insists that Man City are ‘in talks’ with Rodrygo’s representatives in a potential blow to Arsenal.

Bailey adds that ‘City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and others have been contacted about Rodrygo, informing them of his likely availability’.

The journalist continues: ‘But these talks are more a means of gauging the interest in the market right now — the likes of City shouldn’t be a concern to Arsenal just yet when it comes to Rodrygo.’

A deal for Gyokeres is much closer with CNN Portugal claiming today that the Sporting CP striker ‘has already started checking in bags in a deal that could reach 80 million’.

Arsenal took a ‘decisive step forward’ over the weekend with a deal ‘close to being reached’ after a delegation from the Gunners leaving the Portuguese capital with ‘almost everything lined up with Sporting’.