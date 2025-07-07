Rodrygo has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have been handed a huge transfer boost in their pursuit of Real Madrid winger Rodrygo despite interest from Paris Saint-Germain, according to reports.

The Gunners have already completed the signings of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea for £5m and Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad for around £51m.

There are rumours that Arsenal are still looking at doing deals for a centre-back, playmaker, winger and centre-forward as a minimum this summer.

Deals seem to be progressing for Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera, Crystal Palace playmaker Eberechi Eze and Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal have also settled on Rodrygo as their top, dream target for a new winger this summer with The Athletic‘s David Ornstein recently predicting that a deal will take Gabriel Martinelli to be sold.

Ornstein said: “They’ve always wanted to strengthen on the left wing, but they’ve got Gabriel Martinelli, a very fine player, there already.

“If he were to leave, then you can see them bringing in a top left-sided winger. If he’s not to leave, then I don’t think so.

“We’ve talked and reported on Rodrygo and Anthony Gordon – I think that’s if Martinelli leaves.

“I don’t necessarily think that’s if he were to stay.”

TBR Football journalist Graeme Bailey insists the chances of Arsenal landing Rodrygo this summer “have been increasing every month”.

Bailey told TBR Football: “I am told Andrea Berta made Rodrygo one of his top targets months ago, he recognised very early the situation that was emerging around him.

“Rodrygo’s team have engaged with him throughout. This isn’t a blind chase by Berta and Arsenal, they have done a lot of work on him.

“He is not their only target, but the chances of landing him have been increasing every month since Berta first had contact.

“But as we have seen with the striker hunt, Arsenal are not focusing on one option. They also realise that a player of Rodrygo’s quality will be wanted elsewhere, but they firmly believe they can compete with any club for any player.”

French side PSG have also made an approach for Rodrygo, according to ESPN Brasil, but Hand Of Arsenal now claim that the Brazilian’s preference is to join the Gunners this summer, if he leaves Real Madrid.

Hand Of Arsenal wrote on X: ‘EXCL: Intermediaries with direct mandate from Saudi clubs have been told in no uncertain terms that Rodrygo’s preference is to move to the Premier League, with Arsenal his “absolute priority” in case a deal can be struck with Real Madrid.’