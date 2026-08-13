According to reports, Arsenal are stepping up their interest in signing Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa, who appears to be their “most easy solution”.

So far this summer, Arsenal have made four summer signings, having landed Bruno Guimaraes, Piero Hincapie, Christos Tzolis and Illan Meslier.

The Gunners remain in the market for further attacking reinforcements and they still want a top-level winger after missing out on Vinicius Junior, while they are also looking to bring in a new centre-back.

Mikel Arteta‘s side have felt it necessary to target a new centre-back because William Saliba is set for a prolonged spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Arsenal have been linked with several targets, and Fabrizio Romano has stated that Konsa is their “most easy solution” over Atletico Madid’s Marc Pubill and Tottenham Hotspur’s Cristian Romero.

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Romano explained: “Arsenal had some contact to understand about the price and to try to understand if there is a chance to sign Marc Pubill. So he’s super appreciated by Arsenal. But Atletico Madrid absolutely want to keep him. So at the moment, also Marc Pubill looks like a difficult target.

“Cristian Romero was a name linked in the media, but Cristian Romero is expected to join Atletico Madrid. Tottenham are not selling to Arsenal.

“And Arsenal, in terms of intentions, they will go for a new centre-back. Pubill is appreciated, but Atletico don’t want to sell the player today. So let’s see what’s going to happen there.

“As for Konsa, probably the most easy solution at the moment on the market. Still not cheap at all. Still very expensive because Atletico will not make it easy for Pubill, but also Aston Villa will not make it easy for Konsa.

“But for sure, one to watch from now to the end of the window.”

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Arsenal hold ‘further talks’ over signing Ezri Konsa

Arsenal have been heavily linked with Konsa in recent weeks, and The Daily Mail have reported that they have now ‘held further talks’ over signing him from Aston Villa.

However, Arsenal and Aston Villa remain apart in negotiations, with the current £40m proposal around £20m short of Konsa’s £60m valuation.

The report explains:

‘Daily Mail Sport reported last month that Konsa was the Gunners’ top target for central defence though their initial proposal was well below Villa’s demands. ‘Konsa has remained on Arsenal’s radar since. He has two years remaining on his current deal at Villa Park and the club would like him to sign a new one.’

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