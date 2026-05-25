Josh Kroenke has revealed what Arsenal have planned for the summer transfer window as he reacted to the Gunners winning the Premier League title.

The Gunners celebrated their first Premier League title for 22 years on Sunday with a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace to finish the season seven points clear of second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal had already wrapped up the title in midweek when Man City failed to beat Bournemouth to hand Mikel Arteta’s outfit an unassailable lead at the top of the division.

The Gunners spent over £250m improving their squad last summer with many fans expecting them to be busy again in order to cement their status as the best team in England.

There have been rumours that Arsenal could have to move on some players, like Martin Odegaard, in order to reshape their squad and Kroenke admits they will attempt to improve in the summer months.

Kroenke, who was in attendance with his father Stan, told NBC: “The business never stops. Right now there are already other teams who are trying to strengthen and come at us for next season.

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“We need to be aware of that. We’ve already had a few different conversations about different areas where we think we can improve on and off the pitch.

“I am looking forward to getting that going this summer but it’s going to be an interesting one because of the World Cup but fortunately everyone is coming to the United States so I don’t have to travel.”

When asked about his place in the Arsenal hierarchy, Kroenke added: “My father is the owner of the club, everyone calls me owner at times and I say my father still owns the club last time I checked and I’m just trying to be his eyes and ears.

“When I’m over I’m really just trying to take stock of everything from a holistic level, the culture of the club who is doing what.

“From my point I’m plugging into the board, we’ve got great people leading right into Mikel and Andrea.

“When you have Mikel and Andrea overseeing all of our sporting side like they have and then our players, I can’t say enough about them. They’ve been put together over a period of time and they’ve grown together.

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“That continuity really allowed them to come together in a way to achieve something special in a way that some groups can’t when they’re put together in a hastily way.”

Kroenke: It’s like choosing a favourite child there’s no way to truly say

The Kroenkes have tasted success with their various NBA, NFL and NHL franchises in the United States but there is something extra special about their achievements at Arsenal.

Kroenke went on: “To me and my father, winning at the highest level is a process and it’s not just something you can flick a light switch on and go try to do.

“You have to really put a plan together over a number of years and be aware of the competition around you and there’s some incredibly strong competition and some very smart people and historically great teams in the Premier League.

“Putting that group together, knowing that competitive spirit, allowing them to grow together and allowing them to fail at times is part of it too. We came close in different championships in the US and sometimes you have to fail before you succeed and I think this group really took that to heart.

When asked where Arsenal’s title success ranked amongst the Kroenke’s achievements, he replied: “It’s like choosing a favourite child there’s no way to truly say.

“I will say the competition here and the cumulative points starting to feel that pressure in December when you really start to build over a period of time is different than a seven-game series like we have in the United States.

“The pressure is different, you start to feel it a little earlier and these players when the pressure started to mount they really came together. Credit to Mikel and his staff and the entire group for persevering and getting it over the line.”

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