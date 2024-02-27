According to reports, Arsenal are considering a shock move for former target Mykhaylo Mudryk, who has been struggling at Chelsea.

The race to sign Mudryk from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk dominated the 2023 winter transfer window.

Arsenal were heavily linked with him in the weeks leading up to the transfer window and they were expected to secure his services to boost their Premier League title prospects.

This was until Chelsea swooped and hijacked Arsenal’s deal for Mudryk, who headed to Stamford Bridge for an initial fee of around £62m.

Instead of Mudryk, the Gunners invested around £20m to sign Belgium international Leandro Trossard from Premier League rivals Brighton.

With the benefit of hindsight, Arsenal will be a lot happier than Chelsea with how these respective transfers have panned out as Trossard has had a far greater impact than Mudryk.

Trossard has 23 goal involvements in 53 appearances across all competitions, while Mudryk has just four goals and five assists in his 43 outings for Chelsea.

During last month’s transfer window, Mudryk was linked with a shock move to Bayern Munich, but Chelsea decided to block him from leaving.

Despite this, Mudryk’s future – according to Spanish outlet Fichajes – is still in doubt heading into the summer transfer window.

READ MORE: Mudryk worse than Rob Green… Ranking ‘billion pound bottle jobs’ Chelsea’s last 50 signings



Chelsea are said to be ‘thinking about solutions’ for Mudryk as the Ukraine international is ‘not living up to expectations’.

One option is a ‘loan to another team for next season’, while a ‘definitive sale’ is considered to be more ‘complicated’.

Regarding potential destinations for Mudryk, it is boldly claimed that Arsenal and Juventus are the ‘main candidates to acquire his services’ as he has been ‘presented’ with an ‘unexpected Italian destiny’.

In reality, is Mudryk going to sign for Juventus? Probably not.

Is he going to sign for Arsenal? Absolutely f***ing not.

But Mudryk certainly needs to book his ideas up if he’s to have any long-term future with Chelsea or in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Exclusive… Frank Leboeuf exonerates Pochettino as Chelsea ‘poison’ is blamed on Boehly and co.



Ex-Chelsea midfielder Florent Malouda thinks his former club’s recent poor success rate in the transfer market is “unacceptable”.

“When you lose you have to accept criticism, and I don’t think that was a harsh comment. When you listen to Gary Neville talk about Man United, he can be harder on his own team. The difference between the money Chelsea have spent versus the results is unacceptable,” Malouda told Ladbrokes fanzone.

“I think it is good to understand that criticism comes from high expectations, and it is a good time for Chelsea to get back to the drawing board. What is happening now is simply not enough for a team like Chelsea.”