Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins will once again be an Arsenal target

Arsenal are reportedly planning to ‘reignite’ their efforts to land a Premier League striker they tried for in January, after his club were told to consider selling up.

The Gunners have gone the last few seasons without an elite striker up top. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have impressed at times, but neither have had the consistency or fitness to guarantee starts if a better No.9 comes along.

It’s looked for some time as if Mikel Arteta has been hoping he can bring in a quality striker, with £50million efforts made – and knocked back – for Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins in January.

He’s among a number of strikers Arsenal have been linked with of late, and according to Football Insider, the Gunners want to go back in after failing to get him in January.

The report states Arteta’s side want to ‘reignite’ their bid for Watkins in the summer, partially because his role has diminished at Villa since Marcus Rashford has been at the club on loan.

Watkins played just 25 minutes across the two legs of the Champions League quarter-final clash against Paris Saint-Germain, and he’s started just two of the last five Premier League games.

According to the report, the development has not gone unnoticed at Arsenal as they look to revolutionise their attack. Villa’s sale stance could depend on whether or not they are going to sign Rashford permanently.

They have a £40million option to do so, but Unai Emery has remained shtum on his motives towards Rashford.

In any case, Watkins’ potential sale has is something former Villa attacker Gabby Agbonlahor feels perhaps should be considered for the right price.

“He’s nearly 30. Will they look at if we can get £40m or £50m from Watkins? That saves you from PSR, and then you can invest that money again on someone a bit younger,” Agbonlahor said.

“I think he’d do a great job for Arsenal. He’s an Arsenal fan, and we know that as well. I would love him to sign another contract to stay at Aston Villa, I feel like he’s still got a lot to give.

“But sometimes these managers have got other ideas, he might be looking at it and thinking Rashford is the way forward, he’s £40m. It’s hard to see what Unai Emery wants to be honest.”

It won’t be long until it becomes clear what Villa’s attacking options will look like next season, and that could either benefit or hinder Arsenal’s plans.

