Eberechi Eze is set to snub Tottenham and move to Arsenal after the Gunners reignited their interest in the Crystal Palace star on Wednesday.

Mikel Arteta’s side have already taken significant strides to improve their squad this summer, with Martin Zubimendi, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Christian Norgaard and Kepa Arrizabalaga arriving for around £200m.

They were heavily linked with Eze earlier in the window, but appeared to drop their interest as Spurs pushed for the playmaker’s transfer.

Eze reportedly agreed terms with Spurs ahead of Palace’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday, and on Monday evening, Fabrizio Romano revealed Spurs and Palace had a meeting over Eze to discuss the final terms.

“Tottenham keep working on Eberechi Eze. A direct meeting took place on Monday between Daniel Levy and Steve Parish,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“An offer of £55m, plus £5m in add-ons is on the table and Tottenham are trying to reach an agreement after Eze informed Crystal Palace last week of his desire to go to Tottenham.

“He really wants to go after winning two titles, the first two in the history of Crystal Palace, as he believes this can be the moment to go and play in the Champions League.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Romano added: “Negotiations for Eberechi Eze to Spurs are again underway today after £55m plus £5m proposal yesterday.

“Daniel Levy and Steve Parish, in direct contact to seal the agreement.”

In a huge blow to Spurs, The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed on Wednesday that Kai Havertz’s knee injury saw Arsenal ‘make their move’ for the playmaker, adding that Eze ‘wants to join’ them over Spurs.

And now Fabrizio Romano claims an agreement has been reached with all parties, giving the transfer his ‘here we go’ seal.

He wrote on X: ‘Eberechi Eze to Arsenal, here we go! Verbal agreement in place between all parties. Crystal Palace to receive package in excess of £60m as Eze preferred #AFC over Spurs. Arsenal win race over Tottenham, been in advanced talks for days but never sealed.’

Ornstein confirmed Arsenal have reached ‘an agreement in principle’ with Palace before adding that despite his imminent move to the Emirates, Eze is still ‘expected to play for Palace against Fredrikstad in the Conference League play-off on Thursday before undergoing a medical with the north London club’