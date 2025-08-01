Fabrizio Romano has revealed when the Eberechi Eze ‘story will be over’ as Arsenal look set to miss a deadline for the Crystal Palace star.

Arsenal have already signed Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Norgaard, Cristhian Mosquera and Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer, and have identified Eze as their next top target, but don’t want to pay the England international’s £68m release clause.

Instead they’re set to wait until the weekend, by which point that buy-out will have expired, to negotiate a lower fee with Palace, who “expect Arsenal to arrive”.

“In the next 24 hours the disclose of Eberechi Eze will expire. So basically Arsenal from today on can’t can’t go pay the clause and get the player. It will take a negotiation with Crystal Palace,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“According to my sources, this negotiation club to club has not started yet. In the last two days, someone said the negotiation started. I’m told that the negotiation club to club has not started yet. But sources at Crystal Palace expect Arsenal to arrive for Eze.

“Why? Because Arsenal have been in contact for months now with the agents of Eze, because Eze is very appreciated by Arsenal, because Arsenal still want to add the player if they will have the opportunity to.

MORE ARSENAL COVERAGE ON F365

👉 Chelsea agree deals for £56.9m trio as Spurs sort record transfer for Arsenal target

👉 Transfer rumour ranking: Benjamin Sesko ‘scared’ of Newcastle move in Man Utd boost

👉 Arsenal: Eze ‘deadline’ revealed as one star could facilitate signing amid Gunners ‘approach’ reveal

“They spoke to the player several times and the player is also very keen on a move. So Palace expect Arsenal to arrive.

“Let’s see when let’s see how this conversation will go. Let’s so let’s see financially what they can do. But now the clause has 24 hours. Then the story is going to be over in the next hours basically for in terms of the release clause. It’s going to be over for the clause not for Arsenal, because Arsenal remain absolutely interested in the player.”

talkSPORT confirmed the ‘deadline is looming’ for his release clause, with clubs only having until ‘Friday at midnight’ to activate it.

The report also claims that this has not alarmed Arsenal, as they have already ‘informed Palace’ that they have ‘no plans to trigger it’.

This is because Arsenal’s ‘approach’ with Eze is that they want to agree on a fee ‘below £60m’, while they ‘could be forced to sell’ to facilitate a deal amid reports linking Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard with exits.