Arsenal target’s ‘release clause expires on August 15’ as Arteta learns £68m is ‘happy’ at current club

The £68million release clause of Arsenal-linked Crystal Palace maestro Eberechi Eze expires on August 15, according to reports.

Arsenal are now prioritising the signing of the England international after completing a deal to sign Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Mikel Arteta has welcomed six new players so far this summer but remains keen on adding Eze.

The former Queens Park Rangers youngster is reportedly keen on the move and has impressed at Selhurst Park since joining the club in 2020, scoring the only goal in last season’s FA Cup final.

His ability to play as a No.8, 10, and on either wing makes him a very appealing player to Gunners boss Arteta, who’s spent big this summer in an attempt to end the club’s five-year wait for a major trophy.

Arsenal and Palace have been in talks over a deal to send Eze to the Emirates, and the latter are directing their London rivals to the playmaker’s reported £68m release clause.

It has been reported that the 27-year-old’s release clause is worth an initial £60m, plus £8m in add-ons.

It’s believed that Arsenal are willing to pay £20m in three instalments, though The Guardian reported earlier this week that the Eagles want ‘£35m in advance’.

That report stated that Eze’s release clause expires before August 16, with talkSPORT claiming that it will expire on ‘Friday at midnight’.

However, a fresh report from Standard Sport states that Eze’s release clause ‘expires on August 15’, the date of this season’s first Premier League match between champions Liverpool and Bournemouth.

Reports elsewhere suggest that the signing of the England star ‘isn’t contingent on player sales’, but it’s claimed here that ‘Arsenal may need to make space in the squad by selling before moving’ for their top target.

Leandro Trossard is the most likely to leave amid interest from Borussia Dortmund, while Reiss Nelson is in talks with Fulham.

Even though the release clause will no longer exist in the final two weeks of the summer window, it’s added that Palace’s valuation of their star player will remain £68m.

The report adds: ‘Arsenal are aware of the situation and hold an ongoing interest in Eze, who is said to be happy at Palace but open to a move to the Emirates if the opportunity materialises.

‘The Gunners held talks with Eze’s representatives earlier this summer and value the versatile forward at less than his £68m release clause, so would negotiate with Palace.’

Arsenal play Villarreal and Athletic Club at the Emirates before their Premier League campaign kicks off away to Manchester United on August 17.

