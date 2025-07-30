Arsenal are now likely to move on from Crystal Palace attacker Eberechi Eze as the Premier League side refuse to budge on their asking price, according to reports.

The Gunners have already made six signings so far this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres all arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

Once Arsenal have moved on a few of their fringe players, there could be room for at least one more with rumours that they want to sign another wide attacker.

Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, Newcastle United’s Antony Gordon and Crystal Palace’s Eze have all been linked with the latter looking the most likely at various points this summer.

However, Football Insider now claim that Arsenal ‘could miss out on a deal to sign’ Eze this summer as ‘Crystal Palace are standing firm on their asking price’.

The England international’s release clause is set at £68m, which is the fee Palace are demanding, but Arsenal ‘are only prepared to make a move at this stage if they can negotiate a lower fee’.

The report adds: ‘Sources say the attacking midfielder is not likely to push for a move away from Selhurst Park and is happy at the club as they remain in a strong position to deter interest.’

And former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown – who is still well-connected in the Premier League – insists that Crystal Palace are confident of keeping Eze.

Brown told Football Insider: “Crystal Palace want to keep their best players. Being in the Europa League will help with that, because every player wants to be playing in Europe.

“But they’re in danger of being picked apart which is a real shame. It might be a question about who comes in for them because it can be difficult to keep players when top clubs come calling – like Bournemouth are experiencing.

“But they have no plans to sell either Mateta or Wharton, even though there has been a lot of interest, because they don’t want to weaken the squad. I don’t think either of them will agitate for a move, from what I hear they’re happy to stay.

“It looks like Guehi is going to leave, but that’s something they’ve expected and planned for. Eze is the difficult one, he’s got this release clause which means it’s not all in Palace’s hands, but unless that is met I can’t see them letting him go.

“Again, I don’t think he’s going to force a move and he would be happy to stay if it didn’t happen.

“My advice to the players would be to be careful what they wish for, because it’s a stable and ambitious environment at Palace and they might regret leaving that.

“From Palace’s point of view, the manager is going to want to keep his best players and I expect the club to do everything in their power to make that happen.”