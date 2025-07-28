Arsenal star with ‘loads to offer’ would be ‘acceptable sacrifice’ to bring in Eberechi Eze

Arsenal attacker Leandro Trossard could be sold in order to bring in Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze this summer, according to Charles Watts.

The Gunners have already made six new signings this summer with Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, Noni Madueke, Cristhian Mosquera and Viktor Gyokeres all joining.

But Arsenal are unlikely to be done there in terms of incomings with Crystal Palace attacker Eze one of the players linked to a move before the deadline in just over a month’s time.

Arsenal will have to move some players on from their bloated squad and journalist Watts – who has been covering the Gunners for years – reckons Trossard could be “an acceptable sacrifice” if they can bring in Eze.

Watts told Sports Mole: “I think there’s space in the squad for it, especially in [Eberechi] Eze because I just think he’s just different to Ethan. I don’t see Eze blocking Ethan’s pathway. I see both players playing on different sides of the pitches, so there is absolutely a need for it.

“I look at that left eight position especially. It’s not that creative, the options they’ve got there. Declan Rice, brilliant player. Not the most creative player, turning more and more into a box crashing midfielder, which is great, scoring lots of goals. But creativity wise, aside from set pieces, not brilliant. Same goes for Mikel Merino. But a real mercurial playmaker type player to have as an option in that position, Arsenal just don’t have that.

“So they can’t really change games or there’s not really any sort of unpredictability there. It might take a sale – it might be that Leandro Trossard has to go to for that to happen, which as much as I don’t really want Trossard to go, if it’s a case of Trossard has to go for Eze to come in, then that’s an acceptable sacrifice.”

Watts added: “I wouldn’t let him go unless it was absolutely guaranteed that someone else was coming in. He’s been a brilliant signing, the availability is so good with him, as he showed last season when everyone else around him was dropping like flies. Leo was the one constant.

“I wouldn’t want to force him out the door at all. I still think he’s got loads to offer. He’s versatile, he scores goals, he sets goals up. But if it meant you could get Eze, I think it’s an acceptable sacrifice, especially with Madueke coming in who is going to be considered quite a lot as a left-sided option.

“You’ve then got Eze if he comes in, Martinelli, Madueke. You’ve got left-sided options there, even if Trossard goes. I wouldn’t be celebrating it by any means, because I think Arsenal would be losing a very, very good player. But I think what it would do to the squad, how it would change things, it would be an acceptable departure.”

