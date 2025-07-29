Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard has received ‘two concrete offers from Premier League clubs’ and has emerged as a transfer target for Borussia Dortmund, according to reports.

Trossard joined Arsenal from Brighton in January 2023 as an alternative to Mykhaylo Mudryk, who eventually signed for Chelsea in a deal worth an initial £62million, potentially rising to £88.5m.

Arsenal had refused to meet Shakhtar Donetsk’s valuation, turning instead to the Belgian international, who was signed for around £21m.

Since then, Trossard has proven to be a far more effective signing than Mudryk.

He made an immediate impact in the second half of the 2022/23 season, registering one goal and 10 assists in 20 Premier League appearances as Arsenal narrowly missed out on the Premier League title.

In his first full season at the Emirates, Trossard scored 12 goals in 34 Premier League matches.

Last campaign, he featured in all 38 league games, notching eight goals and eight assists as a key rotation option for Mikel Arteta.

The 30-year-old has become one of the Premier League’s most reliable impact players off the bench, but he may be on the move this summer.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are ‘monitoring’ Trossard’s situation.

The reporter claims a summer exit is ‘possible’, with the player already receiving ‘two concrete offers from fellow Premier League clubs’.

Dortmund are looking to reinforce their options out wide following the sale of Jamie Gittens to Chelsea.

The club are also considering a move to re-sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United after his successful loan spell during the second half of the 2023/24 season, coupled with the wonderful four years he enjoyed in Germany before moving to Old Trafford for £73m.

Trossard, who has two years remaining on his Arsenal contract, is confirmed to be on Dortmund’s ‘list of targets’.

Arsenal’s summer signings have added competition to the squad, particularly with the arrival of England winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea.

While Madueke is more naturally suited to the right wing, his presence increases the fight for attacking roles.

The Gunners also remain interested in Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze, a versatile midfielder capable of playing in midfield or on the left wing.

Although reports suggest that Arsenal’s pursuit of Eze is ‘not contingent on player sales’, Trossard’s departure would undoubtedly create room in the squad and ease the financial burden of a potential big-money move.

Elsewhere, Arsenal have also been linked with Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, with reports suggesting the Spanish giants would consider offers of at least £70m.

In addition to Madueke, Arsenal have had a busy window, bringing in Viktor Gyokeres, Martin Zubimendi, Cristhian Mosquera, Kepa Arrizabalaga, and Christian Norgaard.

