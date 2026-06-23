Arsenal strike ‘agreement’ to sign Aston Villa star as transfer hurtles towards completion

Morgan Rogers has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have struck an ‘agreement in principle’ with Morgan Rogers as they prepare to open talks with Aston Villa, according to reports.

The Gunners are looking to build on their brilliant 2025/26 season in which Mikel Arteta guided Arsenal to their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Arsenal also reached the Champions League final, where they lost on penalties to Paris Saint-Germain, and their performance has helped boost their coffers ahead of a busy summer transfer window.

Some players could leave with Gabriel Martinelli, Martin Odegaard and Leandro Trossard already linked to different clubs around Europe.

Arsenal are looking to improve in attacking areas this summer and Fabrizio Romano revealed on Monday that Rogers is the Gunners’ “number one target”.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I keep mentioning Morgan Rogers as Arsenal’s number one target. He is their top priority and they have made very positive progress in discussions with the player.

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“Arsenal are working hard on a deal to sign Rogers from Aston Villa. Conversations and negotiations are ongoing, and the move is a very concrete possibility.

“On the player’s side, things are progressing very well. The next stage concerns negotiations between the clubs. It is still early in those discussions, so there is no final agreement on valuation or structure. However, there is no doubt that Rogers is the player Mikel Arteta wants most.

“Arsenal are prepared to make a major investment and the player is very attracted by the project.

“The club won the Premier League last season and reached the Champions League final before losing on penalties. The feeling between Morgan Rogers and Arsenal is extremely positive.

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“The focus now is on reaching an agreement with Aston Villa. Discussions will continue soon, but my expectation is that Arsenal will spend the opening phase of the summer transfer window concentrating heavily on Morgan Rogers.”

Arsenal now have an ‘agreement in principle’ with Rogers

Rogers, who contributed 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions for Aston Villa last term, has now struck an ‘agreement in principle’ to join Arsenal from Aston Villa in the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira.

Schira wrote on X: ‘Excl. – Agreement in principle between for a contract until 2031 Morgan #Rogers and #Arsenal, which are now ready to open talks with #AstonVilla to sign him. #transfers #AFC #AVFC.’

Paul Merson insists Arsenal have to be “careful” in their pursuit of Rogers as “there can’t be that much between” him and Odegaard.

Merson told The Metro: “You have to be careful with that one.

“If Odegaard plays to his best ability, and Morgan Rogers does, there can’t be that much between them, surely.

“It’s only because, at the moment, Odegaard’s not playing as well, but Odegaard’s still young. He’s a top, top player. So for me, it’s one of those situations where I’d be careful.”

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