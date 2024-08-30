Arsenal transfer: Arteta ‘phones’ Man Utd target as deal gathers pace with ‘no wage issues’

Mikel Arteta has reportedly phoned Raheem Sterling to get him to join.

Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Raheem Sterling after Mikel Arteta called the Chelsea winger, according to reports.

Sterling was left out of the Blues’ first two squads of the new Premier League season after making 43 appearances in all competitions last term.

And new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has made it very clear to Sterling that he does not see him as part of his plans for the rest of the season, as he and others train away from the other first-team players.

Last week, Maresca revealed that there were as many as 20 senior players training away from his first-team group and he has told the players he doesn’t want that they are free to leave.

“I prefer to be honest with players,” Maresca told a press conference on Wednesday. “The ones who are not involved are not going to be involved and they won’t get any minutes if they stay.

“I don’t know what happens when the window closes if they are still here. The ones who will get minutes are the ones I think can help us.

“Raheem is a fantastic guy who has trained very well. Every manager has a different idea and he is the kind of winger that is not one that I like. History and numbers speak for Raheem. He knows exactly what he needs to do.

“The rest are training apart, they are not going to get minutes. I have been clear and honest with them.”

Man Utd have been linked with a move for Sterling with the England international reportedly ‘open’ to the transfer – but it is now Arsenal who are understood to be closing in on a deal.

Football Transfers claim that Sterling’s potential move to Arsenal is ‘gathering momentum as Mikel Arteta held a phone conversation with the England international last night’.

The report adds:

‘Sources close to the negotiations have revealed that Arteta personally reached out to Sterling yesterday, discussing the potential move in detail. ‘Both parties are happy about the terms of the proposed transfer, with no issues arising over wages during the discussion. ‘Arteta and Sterling share a strong rapport from their time together at Manchester City, a factor that could significantly influence the 29-year-old’s decision as he looks for a new club.’

MORE DEADLINE DAY COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Deadline Day summer 2024 LIVE! Transfer news, gossip, done deals…

👉 The biggest summer deadline day signings ever features disastrous Man Utd, Manchester City and Chelsea deals

👉 The most momentous transfer deadline day deals, including Arsenal and West Ham signings

Chelsea are still hoping to land a fee for Sterling, while Arsenal are exploring other alternatives as they look to sign off a deal on deadline day.

Football Transfers continue: