‘Where is the progress?’ – Arteta sack prediction made after Arsenal have ‘spent lots of money’

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O’Hara believes Arsenal will sack Mikel Arteta if the Gunners don’t win a trophy this season.

Arteta has won one major trophy during his time as Arsenal manager, leading the club to FA Cup glory in his first year in charge.

It’s now been five years since the FA Cup win and after three consecutive second-place finishes in the Premier League, fans want something tangible to show for their progress.

The Spanish manager has completely transformed the Gunners on and off the pitch, but there are doubts about his ability to get over the line in the Champions League and Premier League.

JOHNNY NIC: How long will Arsenal stick with long-proven failing nearly man Mikel Arteta?

Even a Carabao Cup would help ease those concerns among the club’s fan base, and Sky Sports pundit O’Hara thinks 2025/26 is a crucial season for Arteta’s future at the Emirates.

“If Arteta doesn’t win a trophy this season, he gets the sack,” O’Hara said. “Not because he’s not done a good job, but because he cannot get a trophy over the line.

“He’s spent a lot of money; they’ve got a really good side. Chelsea have won trophies – the Conference League, the Club World Cup.

“If Arsenal finish second and don’t win a trophy, the fans will ask: Where is the progress? You’ve got to win trophies.”

It does have a feeling of do or die for Arteta this season. If there is nothing tangible to show for his #process by next May, there will be serious questions asked about his ability to win the biggest prizes, and whether or not he’s a world-class rebuilding manager and not a winner.

Arteta has been busy this summer as he prepares for another title push, signing six players so far.

Outgoings are the priority now, with Oleksandr Zinchenko among those being linked with an exit.

The Ukrainian is reportedly considering seeing out his Gunners contract, which expires next year.

In a new chapter in his autobiography, Zinchenko described last season as “easily the worst season I ever experienced as a professional” amid limited game time in north London.

“I was basically out of the starting XI altogether, bar a few isolated matches,” he said.

“In pure personal terms, it was easily the worst season I ever experienced as a professional. A player who doesn’t play is nothing.

“I’ve never been a player who runs to the manager, com­plains or asks tonnes of questions. I can only blame myself. If I don’t play, it means that I didn’t work hard enough, didn’t do enough, didn’t play well enough.

“Let’s see what time will bring. Because I still want to play football. I want to enjoy the game and come back with a smile on my face in the evening.”

