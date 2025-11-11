Ivan Toney has been told a move to Tottenham could help him return to the England side

Former Tottenham man David Bentley has called a move to the club “perfect” for a forgotten England man for a few reasons, including his potential World Cup inclusion.

Spurs have a good few striker options but none of whom are setting each competition alight this season. Top-scoring striker Richarlison is on four goals, while Mathys Tel has two, and Randal Kolo Muani and Dominic Solanke – who’ve both had injury problems – are yet to get off the mark.

As a result, Tottenham have been linked with some striker talent of late, and the majority of reports are in relation to the potential Premier League return of Ivan Toney.

The former Brentford striker had a great spell under now-Spurs boss Thomas Frank with the Bees, scoring 72 goals and assisting 27 in 141 games.

Former Tottenham man Bentley feels a move to north London to link up with his old boss is the right move for Toney.

He said on Sky Sports: “He’ll want to go in at Tottenham.

“For him, to go [and] play at the stadium with Thomas Frank, that’s the perfect destination for him. If he wants to get into the England team, it’s not about money, it’s about playing to get into that World Cup squad.

“The perfect environment is Tottenham. Tottenham could do with him and England as well – if anything happens with [Harry] Kane, we’re struggling a little bit for centre forwards.”

Indeed, there is seemingly a gap for another striker in England’s squad, with Kane the only out-and-out No.9 named in the latest squad, with wide men Marcus Rashford and Jarrod Bowen both able to play there, too.

Ollie Watkins would usually be involved, but his poor form in recent months has seen him dropped.

Toney has 11 goals so far in 2025/26 in Saudi Arabia, so it might not be a struggle to get up to speed, though it is clearly a different level to the Premier League so there are no guarantees.

But he might have to play out of his skin to get a call up for the World Cup, as after this week’s international break, there is only one more – in March – prior to the tournament.

Thomas Tuchel would surely want to look at Toney in an England shirt before taking the risk of taking him based off club form alone, and that means he’d have just a couple of months or less to plead his case before the next international break.

