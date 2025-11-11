A transfer insider has told fans to “keep an eye on” the newest England star, as he is a “possibility” for a number of clubs, including Manchester United.

Thomas Tuchel’s latest England squad involved some interest points of discussion. The returns of Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham were to the delight of a lot of fans.

One of the biggest inclusions beyond the star pair was Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, who has played for England under-21s on 11 occasions, and has one goal from 11 games in the Cherries’ midfield this season.

Scott looks to have filled out and become a more physical midfielder this term, adding another string to his bow.

With England honours have come links with some big clubs, with United formerly said to be keen on him, and those links remaining.

That’s according to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, who told United in Focus: “Alex Scott is emerging as a real name now and United are well aware of his talents. I am told they watched him and liked him during his Bristol City days, but now he is maturing into a dominant player.

“We know all the big names linked to United heading into the New Year and ahead of next summer, but keep an eye on Scott – he is a possibility for a number of clubs and that includes United.”

United have been linked with the likes of Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton and Elliot Anderson in the midfield, but Scott is becoming quite an exciting option, too.

His defensive stats have increased this season, with SofaScore statistics showing Scott has become a better tackler, while his interceptions and ball recoveries have improved.

In the Premier League last season, he averaged 1.4 tackles per game, 0.5 interceptions and 2.6 ball recoveries.

This season, those are up to 1.9, 0.8 and 3.2. While interest was evident earlier in his career, it is not a surprise both that it remains from big teams now and that England honours have arrived.

Should Scott perform well in his first England camp – provided he does in fact get game time – he could cement his place in the Three Lions’ plans and have more big clubs clamouring for him.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have suggested that Tottenham are keen on him, so there are already two big clubs in the mix for the Bournemouth man.

